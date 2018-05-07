Dining Hot Spots in Northwest DC

Barcelona Wine Bar

Explore the best of Spanish living with shareable tapas and an inspired wine and cocktail list. The ever-changing menu is focused on clean flavors, seasonal ingredients, specialties from Spain and the Mediterranean, and rustic small plate presentations.

Situated in a quiet, leafy community in the shadow of the National Cathedral, Barcelona offers the perfect setting for enjoying the evening with friends and neighbors. The restaurant’s interior features handcrafted steel and walnut shelves displaying antique leather-bound books, mid-century sculptures, and industrial finds. The use of rough-hewn finishes and sleek furnishings enhance Barcelona’s warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Raku

Discover contemporary Asian cuisine at Raku, including a full sushi bar. Masaru Homma, from Niigata, Japan, is the executive chef, while Nando Santosa from Bandung, Indonesia is the Chef de Cuisine. Each brings their expertise to the menu, along with varying daily specials.

Enjoy favorites such as the Tokyo Dashi Broth Bowls, Coconut Red Curry Noodles, plus a wide selection of fresh sushi in a lively atmosphere. Raku also offers outdoor dining along Wisconsin Avenue.

Silver New American Brasserie

SILVER features contemporary American favorites and healthier options, influenced by the great brasseries from around the world. Enjoy the carefully curated selection of American wines, local craft brews and hand-crafted cocktails made with fresh squeezed juices, and seasonal ingredients.

Silver is open early until late, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night brunch.

The Grilled Oyster Co.

Don’t let the name fool you. The oysters you’ll find at this locally-owned and operated spot are amazing, but the rest of the menu is as delicious as it is diverse. Hearty burgers, tasty tacos and scrumptious salads are among the other popular offerings—and the Bloody Mary Bar weekend brunch has become a favorite of this “go to” spot in the Cathedral Commons neighborhood. There’s no better place than the spacious patio with fire pit to enjoy handcrafted cocktails and an eclectic mix of beer and wine at the daily Happy Hour or whenever you’re in the mood for a good time.

For more information on restaurant hours, as well as other Cathedral Commons retailer offerings, visit cathedralcommons.com.