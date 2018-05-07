MONDAY, MAY 7

LECTURE The US Holocaust Memorial Museum is honoring its 25th anniversary with a panel discussion with four leading Holocaust scholars to discuss what they have learned about human nature and the frailty of ethics. This conversation, “The Big Questions of Holocaust History,” will be followed by a reception. Free to attend (registration required), 7 PM.

BOOKS University of Virginia School of Law professor Brandon L. Garrett has done extensive research on our criminal justice system and the death penalty. In his book, End of Its Rope: How Killing the Death Penalty Can Revive Criminal Justice, Garrett delves into why the death penalty was so prevalent in the ’80s—due to inept lawyering, race discrimination, and wrongful convictions—and he makes a case for what the criminal justice system might look like in the future if these issues were eliminated. Garrett will speak at Kramerbooks. Free, 6:30 PM.

TUESDAY, MAY 8

BOOKS Blogger Gaby Dalkin of What’s Gaby Cooking has followed up her avocado-only cookbook with a more diverse book of recipes, What’s Gaby Cooking: Everyday California Food. Inspired by the seasonal produce of Los Angeles, Dalkin’s recipes feature easy approaches to simple weeknight cooking and entertaining. Dalkin will discuss and sign her book at the Williams Sonoma in Bethesda. $31.79 (includes book), 6 PM.

MUSIC Dallas crossover thrash band Power Trip’s latest album, Nightmare Logic, is an outstanding collection of mosh pit-inducing riffs. The band’s blend of traditional thrash and hardcore punk is reminiscent of bands like DRI, while its lyrics don’t shy away from commentary on modern politics and religion. Check out these intense and catchy songs at the Black Cat. $16 (advance) or $18 (day of show), 7:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

MUSEUMS The National Museum of African Art celebrates the vibrant and diverse artwork of the Swahili coast with its new exhibit, “World on the Horizon: Swahili Arts Across the Indian Ocean.” Complex migrations throughout the region and the making—and unmaking—of communities have shaped artwork on the coast. This exhibition showcases works from different regions and time periods. Through September 3.

LECTURE The latest edition of the Profs and Pints series delves into “The Buzz on Bees” with Sam Droege, biologist at the USGS Patuxent Wildlife Research Center. Droege will describe many different species of bees that live in DC, share photos, and suggest steps we can all take to help preserve the bee population. Learn more at the Bier Baron. $10 (advance) or $12 (in person), 6 PM.