Each morning, in-boxes across town ping with a pair of e-mail newsletters: Playbook, written by three Politico journalists, and Axios AM, by Mike Allen (who originally created Playbook). Because we’re hypercompetitive inside-the-Beltway types, we figured we’d compare a single week’s worth of the digests.
|
Playbook
|
Axios AM
|
Word Count
|21,238
|10,733
|
Sharpest Take
|How Stormy Daniels has topped the President at his own media-management game.
|How the Facebook data breach may lead lawmakers to look into privacy regulations for social-media giants.
|
References to Trump
|148
|90
|
Number of Ellipses
|423
|95
|
Random Tidbit
|Trump backer Robert Mercer has donated money to freeze stockpiles of human urine in the Oregon mountains.
|A website called Weedmaps lists different local distributors.
|
Number of birthday shout-outs
|258
|0
This article appeared in the May 2018 issue of Washingtonian.