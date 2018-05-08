Each morning, in-boxes across town ping with a pair of e-mail newsletters: Playbook, written by three Politico journalists, and Axios AM, by Mike Allen (who originally created Playbook). Because we’re hypercompetitive inside-the-Beltway types, we figured we’d compare a single week’s worth of the digests.

Playbook Axios AM Word Count 21,238 10,733 Sharpest Take How Stormy Daniels has topped the President at his own media-management game. How the Facebook data breach may lead lawmakers to look into privacy regulations for social-media giants. References to Trump 148 90 Number of Ellipses 423 95 Random Tidbit Trump backer Robert Mercer has donated money to freeze stockpiles of human urine in the Oregon mountains. A website called Weedmaps lists different local distributors. Number of birthday shout-outs 258 0

This article appeared in the May 2018 issue of Washingtonian.