The DC Insider’s Guide to the Acela

Written by and | Published on
The DC Insider’s Guide to the Acela
Illustration by Andrew Archer.

It’s become a political prop as well as a political punching bag. But mainly it’s still just the most efficient way to get from Washington to New York. Below, an express guide to our (sort of) high-speed train.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Staff Writer

Benjamin Freed joined Washingtonian in August 2013 and covers politics, business, and media. He was previously the editor of DCist and has also written for Washington City Paper, the New York Times, the New Republic, Slate, and BuzzFeed. He lives in Adams Morgan.

Staff Writer

Elaina Plott joined Washingtonian in June 2016 as a staff writer. She has written about her past life as an Ann Coulter fangirl, how the Obamas changed Washington, and the rise and fall of Roll Call. She previously covered Congress for National Review. Her writing has appeared in the New York Observer, GQ, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Related Posts

Acela Supercommuters Dish About Their Points and Perks

Four Stations That Offer a Better Premium-Rider Experience Than DC

Four Stations That Offer a Better Premium-Rider Experience Than DC

A Brief History of Luxury Trains Between DC and NYC

Is the Acela Really a High-Speed Train?

More from News

The Arrested Development Stair Car Got a Lot of Hop-ons in DC

The Capitals’ Victory Made Us Wonder: What Else Was Washington Talking About in 1998?

The Capitals’ Victory Made Us Wonder: What Else Was Washington Talking About in 1998?

We Hung Out in the Parking Lot of a Maryland ’80s Metal Fest and It Was Insane

We Hung Out in the Parking Lot of a Maryland ’80s Metal Fest and It Was Insane

The Arrested Development Stair Car Is in DC Today