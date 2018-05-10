13 Disco-Inspired Sandals That Will Help You Kick Off the Summer In Style

Funky silhouettes, bold colors, and plenty of sparkle make stepping out more fun this season.
1. Aquazzura “Powder Puff Pompom” pump in antique rose, $795 at Neiman Marcus Mazza Gallerie.
2. Sophia Webster “Jumbo Lilico” sandal with vinyl flowers on leather, $650 at hampdenclothing.com.
3. Dries Van Noten glitter-and-leather ankle-strap sandal, $675 at Relish.
4. Salvatore Ferragamo “X-Band” sandal with elongated-flower block heel, $730 at Ferragamo CityCenterDC.
5. Valentino Garavani “Lovestuds” caged suede sandal in cerulean, $1,245 at Neiman Marcus Mazza Gallerie.
6. Jimmy Choo “Falcon 100” gold sandal, $925 at Hu’s Shoes.
7. Rupert Sanderson “Cressy” sandal, $925 at hampdenclothing.com.
8. Miu Miu “Crisscross” denim platform sandal in blue astro, $690 at Saks Fifth Avenue Chevy Chase.
9. Alexandre Birman “Lolita” high-heel sandal, $625 at Saks Fifth Avenue Chevy Chase.
10. Prada velvet platform sandal in ibisco (hibiscus), $750 at Neiman Marcus Mazza Gallerie.
11. Gucci “Ophelia” metallic-leather sandal, $940 at Saks Fifth Avenue Chevy Chase.
12. Jimmy Choo “Lancer” pump, $1,295 at Saks Fifth Avenue Chevy Chase.
13. (Featured picture) Sophia Webster’s “Natalia” in silver, $495 at hampdenclothing.com.
This article appeared in the May 2018 issue of Washingtonian.