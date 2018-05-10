Brittany Dumond and Nick Hagaman met at a Radford University mixer between the rugby club and Delta Zeta sorority, where they spent the night dancing and talking. “We officially started dating in January, so I remember standing outside freezing our butts off waiting for a table at Olive Garden—the hot date spot in Radford—like we were camped out waiting for tickets to a Bruce Springsteen concert.”

A year and a half after Nick proposed at Gravelly Point, the couple married at a “cozy botanical”–themed wedding with a color palette inspired by sea glass. The couple penned a personalized note to greet each family in attendance and express appreciation for their love and support, and served “Stanley Cups”—bourbon and apple cider in mugs with copper cat stirrers—as a nod to the couple’s cat, Stanley, as well as Nick’s devotion to the Philadelphia Flyers. Guests found their seats using a potted-plant display Brittany’s dad helped build. The newlyweds sat with their immediate families instead of their bridal party—“We wanted it to feel like a Thanksgiving dinner,” the couple says—under a copper-pipe installation.

Script cutouts of the words “all my love, all my life” served as a backdrop for the ceremony. “My mom passed away when I was young,” says Brittany. “A few years ago, I found letters she wrote to my dad, all signed ‘All my love, all my life. ’ I knew reproducing these words would give me something beautiful to look at and remember her. Most of our guests had no idea what the words represented, which made me feel like I was sharing that moment with her.”

THE DETAILS

