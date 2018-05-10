Weddings

A Botanical-Themed Wedding in the Virginia Countryside Incorporated Script in the Most Beautiful Way

Brittany Dumond and Nick Hagaman wed in Leesburg, Virginia, in November of 2016.
Written by and | Published on
All photography by Lisa Ziesing of Abby Jiu Photography.

Brittany Dumond and Nick Hagaman met at a Radford University mixer between the rugby club and Delta Zeta sorority, where they spent the night dancing and talking. “We officially started dating in January, so I remember standing outside freezing our butts off waiting for a table at Olive Garden—the hot date spot in Radford—like we were camped out waiting for tickets to a Bruce Springsteen concert.”

A year and a half after Nick proposed at Gravelly Point, the couple married at a “cozy botanical”–themed wedding with a color palette inspired by sea glass. The couple penned a personalized note to greet each family in attendance and express appreciation for their love and support, and served “Stanley Cups”—bourbon and apple cider in mugs with copper cat stirrers—as a nod to the couple’s cat, Stanley, as well as Nick’s devotion to the Philadelphia Flyers. Guests found their seats using a potted-plant display Brittany’s dad helped build. The newlyweds sat with their immediate families instead of their bridal party—“We wanted it to feel like a Thanksgiving dinner,” the couple says—under a copper-pipe installation.

Script cutouts of the words “all my love, all my life” served as a backdrop for the ceremony. “My mom passed away when I was young,” says Brittany. “A few years ago, I found letters she wrote to my dad, all signed ‘All my love, all my life. ’ I knew reproducing these words would give me something beautiful to look at and remember her. Most of our guests had no idea what the words represented, which made me feel like I was sharing that moment with her.”

Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 2
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 3

Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 13
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 12

Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 19
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 20

botanical wedding leesburg virginia blue velvet hanging succulents

Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 24
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 25
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 26
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 27

botanical wedding leesburg virginia blue velvet hanging succulents

Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 30
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 32
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 31
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 33

botanical wedding leesburg virginia blue velvet hanging succulents

 

Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 36
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 35
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 38
Brittany Dumond & Nick Hagaman | Abby Jiu Photography 39

botanical wedding leesburg virginia blue velvet hanging succulents

THE DETAILS

Photography: Lisa Ziesing for Abby Jiu Photography | Event Planning & Design: Grit & Grace | Florist: Holly Heider Chapple Flowers | Bride’s Gown: Claire Pettibone | Groom’s Tux: Ralph Lauren from Macy’s | Hair & Makeup: Hair and Makeup Artistry by Claudine | Cake: Fresh Bakes | Decor: Syzygy Events International | Rentals: DC Rental | Caterer: Smokin Willy | Transportation: Limousines, Inc. | Videographer: Erin Sellers Films | Music/Entertainment/Lighting: Premier DJ Services | Stationery: Paperzest | Calligraphy: Laura Hooper Calligraphy

Assistant Editor

Hayley is an Assistant Editor at Washingtonian Bride & Groom and Washingtonian. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. She currently resides in Bloomingdale. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.

Amy Moeller

