THURSDAY, MAY 10

FILM Here to Be Heard:The Story of The Slits delves into the history of the first all-female punk band formed in London by four teenagers in 1976. The Slits recorded two albums and toured with the Clash, but they’re best remembered for their punk/reggae hybrid sound and energetic shows. The documentary will screen at AFI Silver Theatre and director William E. Badgley will answer questions after the film. $8, 7:15 PM.

MUSEUMS The National Gallery of Art will be open after-hours for one final event in their Evenings at the Edge series for the 2017-2018 season. This month’s theme is dance and movement: the Elisa Monte Dance Company will perform throughout the gallery alongside dancers from Joy of Motion. Museum staff will give pop-up talks on how their art ties in to the rhythm of movement. Free (registration required), 6-9 PM.

FRIDAY, MAY 11

HOCKEY This week, the Washington Capitals became the first of DC’s four major professional sports teams to reach a conference final (“final four”) since 1998. This is certainly cause for celebration—but the Caps still have work to do. The team faces top seed Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals starting on Friday night. The game will be played in Florida but local fans can come together to watch at Gateway Park in Rosslyn. The game will be shown on a 40-foot projection screen, and Caps personalities Slapshot and the Red Rockers will be on hand to keep spirits high. Bring a blanket or low chairs. Free to attend, 7 PM. Games 3 and 4 of the series will return to Capital One Arena next Tuesday and Thursday.

FOOTBALL DC’s arena football team, the Washington Valor, has not gotten off to the strongest start: They’re 0-3 so far and stand at the bottom of the AFL’s four teams. Hopefully the team’s luck changes at its home opener on Friday night at Capital One Arena, where the Valor will take on the Albany Empire. Brush up on the differences between arena football and the NFL with our guide last season, or see the glossary of terms published by the AFL. $10-$275, 7 PM.

MUSEUMS The newest exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery, “Black Out: Silhouettes Then and Now,” celebrates cut paper silhouettes, the common form of 19th century portraiture. Contemporary artists’ work will be featured alongside pieces from the gallery’s extensive collection, with portrait subjects ranging from a 19 year-old enslaved woman to former president John Quincy Adams. Through March 10, 2019.

FILM The 18th annual DC Asian Pacific American Film Festival highlights the creative output from Asian Pacific American (APA) communities, specifically through films by APA artists. The schedule features both full-length and short films that tackle various issues including racial abuse, the Holocaust, and inter-cultural marriages. Films will screen through May 13 at the US Navy Memorial Burke Theater. $10-$65.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

THEATRE Folger Theatre is closing its 2017-2018 season with a production of George Bernard Shaw’s Saint Joan, presented by the New York-based theater company Bedlam. Following the company’s stripped-down approach to retelling classic plays, only four actors comprise the the cast, and they will be playing over 25 different roles—including the titular heroine Joan of Arc. Through June 10. $35-$79.

EMBASSIES The Embassies of 28 EU Member States will be open on Saturday during the EU Embassies’ Open House Day. Take a tour around embassy buildings, enjoy local food and drink samples, and watch live music and dance performances. Free, 10 AM to 4 PM.

MUSIC The fifth annual Funk Parade takes over U Street on Saturday to celebrate DC’s funky music history and vibrant arts culture. It’s an all-day event, with a day fair from 1 to 7 PM, a parade from 5 to 6 PM, and bands playing all over U Street from 7 PM to midnight. The schedule is extensive: Keep up here or through the mobile app. Events are typically free, but a $10 wristband gets you priority access and will help support Funk Parade’s long-term goal to pay artists fairly. Free, 1 PM to midnight.

SUNDAY, MAY 13

SHOPPING In honor of Mother’s Day, Takoma’s annual Grant Avenue Market will feature local vendors and artisans peddling funky home goods, up-cycled items, and vintage jewelry. There will be musical performances throughout the day, plus free pedicab rides to the Takoma Park Farmers Market. Free to attend, 10 AM to 3 PM.

BOOKS Fans of Dupont’s Boqueria can make the restaurant’s tapas at home with its new cookbook, Boqueria: A Cookbook, from Barcelona to New York. Executive Chef Marc Vidal will present a demo of a recipe from the book and sign copies at the Dupont Circle Farmers Market. Later that day, Vidal will speak and sign the book at Politics & Prose at the Wharf—with hints of another dish tasting there too. Farmers Market: 10 AM to 12 PM. Politics & Prose at the Wharf: 4 PM; each event is free.