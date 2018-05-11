DC is getting a paint job. The international festival POW! WOW! is back for just ten days, spreading murals by 20 different artists across the District in NoMa and Eckington. Get a look at our favorite works in progress.
Special visit from the little man himself! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . @powwowworldwide @powwowdc #figurepainting #figurativeart #contemporaryart #art #painting #artwork #newartwork #instaart #paint #fineart #instaartwork #painter #color #newart #instafineart #instagood #details #acreativedc #wip #dc
A graffiti artist and his muse.
Face paint.
A trippy ode to nightlife.
Pharaoh, is that you?
A liquor-store remodeling.
Round and round.
A maze in the making.
The #mural magic continues.
A cherry blossom beauty.
The Met Branch Trail gets the 90’s treatment.
spent tonight hearing from artists with their progressing works as part of @powwowdc an international mural festival proudly hosted in DC – tour led by the mastermind behind the event
Clouds on clouds.
Elemental beauty.
A look behind the scenes.