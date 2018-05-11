The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend: 5/12-5/13

Chevy Chase, MD

Where: 3203 Farmington Dr.

How much: $3,495,900

When: Saturday, 12pm to 2pm

Why: The two full walls of folding glass on the main floor are a standout feature of the eight-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom house. They open from the kitchen, and dining and living rooms to a large patio, creating a huge indoor/outdoor entertaining space. The house also has a soaking tub in the master bathroom, a two-car garage, and a carriage house with its own kitchen.

Alexandria

Where: 1007 Vassar Rd.

How much: $1,750,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: This six-bedroom, four-bathroom contemporary house has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a wall of windows in the combined kitchen/living room area. There’s also a spiral staircase leading to a loft. Natural light streams into the master bedroom, thanks to more floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the landscaped yard.

Capitol Hill

Where: 321 D St., SE

How much: $875,000

When: Saturday and Sunday, 1pm to 3pm

Why: This 1900s, three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath Federal still has some of its original features, including the brick exterior, iron front steps, and hardwood flooring. You’ll find a cozy living room, with a fireplace and geometric-patterned wall paper. There’s space for a dining room off the galley kitchen, which has updated appliances. A back door leads to a private patio and yard. The closest Metro station, Eastern Market, is a six-minute walk away.

Petworth

Where: 3645 Warder St., NW #1

How much: $664,200

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10:30am to 12:30pm

Why: The three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has an eat-in kitchen with a subway tile backsplash, brass hardware, floating shelves, and a wood-topped island. The master bedroom has its own sitting area, and a barn-style sliding door that leads to a bathroom with marble tile and countertops. The Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro station is a six-minute walk away.

Kalorama

Where: 2107 S St., NW Unit L

How much: $469,000

When: Sunday, 1:30pm to 3:30pm

Why: The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo (in one of DC’s most exclusive neighborhoods) has ample natural light, hardwood flooring throughout, a fireplace in the living room, and built-in seating in the building’s turret with views of the city.

