Food

Michael Schlow Is Opening Barbecue Deck with Boozy Snow Cones in Glover Park

It's finally starting to feel like summer.
Written by | Published on
Michael Schlow Is Opening Barbecue Deck with Boozy Snow Cones in Glover Park
A new summertime patio adjoining Casolare in Glover Park will serve beer and barbecue. Photograph via Casolare Instagram.

Restaurateur Michael Schlow channels the Italian coast inside his Glover Park restaurant, Casolare. Outdoors, it’s going to be all about the “three B’s.” 

“Beer, barbecue, and bourbon,” says Schlow. “I may throw an R in there for raw bar.” 

Schlow is turning the large outdoor deck adjoining the Kimpton Glover Park hotel into a new summertime concept. Recent hire Patrick Curran, formerly the head chef at DC’s Momofuku and an alum of David Chang’s empire in NYC, will fire up the smoker for a meaty menu of dishes like barbecue ribs, smoked brisket, and mac n’ cheese. Diners will also find warm weather fare like peel-and-eat shrimp and icy snow cones spiked with booze. An outdoor bar will pour local beers, house bottled sparkling cocktails that riff on Pimm’s cups and negronis, and cocktails like the All Hands on Deck with bourbon, lemon, and mint.

The patio restaurant will run Thursday through Saturday (4 PM to midnight) and on Sundays from 2 to 10 PM. Between that and the team’s Italian-Jewish brunch that launched last weekend, there’re two good new reasons to eat in Glover Park.

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Related Posts

5 New Brunches to Try Around DC This Weekend

Washingtonian Recommends: the Best Outdoor Bars in Shaw

Washingtonian Recommends: the Best Outdoor Bars in Shaw

6 Fun New Patio Menus to Try Around DC

6 New Outdoor Bars to Try Now That It’s FINALLY Warm 

More from Food

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

More Delivery Robots Are Coming to DC

More Delivery Robots Are Coming to DC

8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

It’s All About the Pork Belly at This New Fast-Casual Filipino Spot in Rockville