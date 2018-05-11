Michael Schlow Is Opening Barbecue Deck with Boozy Snow Cones in Glover Park

Restaurateur Michael Schlow channels the Italian coast inside his Glover Park restaurant, Casolare. Outdoors, it’s going to be all about the “three B’s.”

“Beer, barbecue, and bourbon,” says Schlow. “I may throw an R in there for raw bar.”

Schlow is turning the large outdoor deck adjoining the Kimpton Glover Park hotel into a new summertime concept. Recent hire Patrick Curran, formerly the head chef at DC’s Momofuku and an alum of David Chang’s empire in NYC, will fire up the smoker for a meaty menu of dishes like barbecue ribs, smoked brisket, and mac n’ cheese. Diners will also find warm weather fare like peel-and-eat shrimp and icy snow cones spiked with booze. An outdoor bar will pour local beers, house bottled sparkling cocktails that riff on Pimm’s cups and negronis, and cocktails like the All Hands on Deck with bourbon, lemon, and mint.

The patio restaurant will run Thursday through Saturday (4 PM to midnight) and on Sundays from 2 to 10 PM. Between that and the team’s Italian-Jewish brunch that launched last weekend, there’re two good new reasons to eat in Glover Park.

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Anna Spiegel Food Editor Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.