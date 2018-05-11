Food

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.
Written by | Published on
Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Want to know the deal on Jose Andres‘s possible senate run? Have a question about this week’s James Beard Awards? Or just need a dinner recommendation for this weekend? Leave a question below, and join Ann later this morning.

Ann: Good morning! What a gorgeous day. I hope you’ve all had great weeks. My only regret: I didn’t have time to be the hop-on I always wanted to be. Alas.

Still, there have been plenty of culinary riches. My top three dining experiences this week:

*Having one of my favorite snacks—buttermilk biscuits with a mason jar of pepper jelly and cream cheese—for a late breakfast at Bayou Bakery.

*Downing MD crabs, steamed clams and shrimp, and Natty Boh on the sunny rooftop at L.P. Steamers in Baltimore.

*Picking apart the terrific marinated quails at Rice Paper, the excellent, always-packed Vietnamese spot in the Eden Center.

Anyway, onto your questions. Lay ‘em on me! (You can ask them via the form below.)

More:

Related Posts

Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert This Friday

Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert This Friday

Chat With Ann Limpert This Friday

Chat With Ann Limpert This Friday

Chat With Ann Limpert This Friday

Chat With Ann Limpert This Friday

Chat With Ann Limpert This Friday

Chat With Ann Limpert This Friday

More from Food

5 New Brunches to Try Around DC This Weekend

More Delivery Robots Are Coming to DC

More Delivery Robots Are Coming to DC

8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

It’s All About the Pork Belly at This New Fast-Casual Filipino Spot in Rockville