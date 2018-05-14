Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: May 14-20

Monday, May 14, 7PM

Bored with your regular running routine? Break things up with DC Run Crew. The running group’s “HIIT and Run” session incorporates high-intensity interval training into a run, creating an aerobic and anaerobic, all-levels workout led by Coach Frank (@Fit_Tram). Let the crew know you’re coming here. 919 F St., NW.

Tuesday, May 15, 6:15PM

It’s the last day for Discover the District‘s series with Braddock Interim Open Space! This week, F45 Training leads a 45-minute HIIT workout in the park followed by extended happy hour at nearby Mason Social. Be sure to sign the F45 waiver here, and register here. 600 N. Henry St., Alexandria.

Wednesday, May 16, 6AM

Rise and grind with Fitness Snob Studio, where Victor of Victor-E-Fitness will lead a boredom-busting, total-body class that might include weights, plyometrics, or bands. Snag a spot here—your first class is free. 617 Rhode Island Ave., NE.

Thursday, May 17, 6:30PM

Been wanting to give cryotherapy a try? Learn the ropes this week with TW Training and Wellness: a three-mile fun run starts at activewear store Core 72 in Cathedral Commons and finishes there with wine, snacks, and a cryo demo from Capital Cryo. Register here. 3316 Wisconsin Ave., NW.

Friday, May 18, 11PM

Get geared up for Sunday’s Lab and Love Fitness Festival with midnight yoga led by instructor @mary2thegame and sponsored by the Garden District. Afterward, enjoy an organic juice bar and CBD drinks. Reserve your space here. 1360 Okie St., NE.

Saturday, May 19, 12PM

This week’s workout to promote Mayor Bowser’s FitDC initiative is a free outdoor Orangetheory Fitness class in Chinatown Park. The workout is also kid-friendly, so gather the fam and sign up here. 5th & Massachusetts Ave., NW.

Sunday, May 20, 10AM

Fitbit Local will host an all-ages, all-levels bootcamp in Mount Vernon Triangle. Save your spot here, but also arrive on time—while registration will give you the chance to win a Fitbit tracker, it does not guarantee a spot, as the workouts are first-come, first-served. Be sure to bring water. 5th and I St., NW.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

via GIPHY

Kim Olsen Associate Editor Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.