3 Unexpected Ways Limp Bizkit Have Entered the Michael Cohen story

If, like me, you have been wondering when ’90s rap-rock stars Limp Bizkit would somehow surface in 2018’s nightmare politics, wonder no longer and come weep next to me. Consider the following:

• The Florida nü metal band’s former manager Jeff Kwatinetz told Slate that former Qatari diplomat Ahmed Al-Rumaihi was photographed entering Trump Tower with Cohen in December 2016. Kwatinetz is involved in litigation against Al-Rumaihi, who he says “offered him a bribe for an introduction to Kwatinetz’s friend Steve Bannon during a private hike in January 2018,” Jeremy Stahl reports.

• His “friend Steve Bannon“? Why yes. Bannon once worked for The Firm, the management and TV production company Kwatinetz used to run. It represented Limp Bizkit, Puddle of Mudd, and Korn, among many others. “We’re in the Vin Diesel business, or the Fred Durst business,” Bannon told Sharon Waxman in 2002.

• Rolling Stone recently reported that Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers is married to Kayla Paige, Stormy Daniels‘s assistant. (Daniels’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted photos Sunday that he said showed Al-Rumaihi met with Cohen and Michael Flynn at Trump Tower.)

I mean, in hindsight this was inevitable, right?

