Our Events

PHOTOS: Washingtonian’s Rosé Soirée

Washingtonian hosted its inaugural Rosé Soirée, a rosé-exclusive tasting event featuring some of the area's top wine vendors.
Written by | Published on
PHOTOS: Washingtonian’s Rosé Soirée
Guests posing in front of the On Cloud Wine photo wall provided by Brightly Ever After

Washingtonian hosted its inaugural Rosé Soirée, a rosé-exclusive tasting event featuring some of the area’s top wine vendors.

Rosé-loving Washingtonians gathered at The Observatory at America’s Square on May 16th, 2018 for Washingtonian’s Rosé Soirée. Attendees enjoyed sipping unlimited tastes of more than 30 wine vintages from local and international vendors. Guests sipped new label The Palm by Whispering Angel rosé, served for the first time in the Washington, DC area at the event, while they mingled in The Palm by Whispering Angel lounge, complete with branded cupcakes courtesy of Sprinkles.

Delectable light bites were provided to guests by Spilled Milk Catering as they enjoyed tunes by Mixing Maryland DJs. Event attendees were able to sit at the Braid Bar provided by PRIV. Booth-O-Rama provided their GIF booth for guests to take photos in front of the gorgeous flower wall that featured the luminous “On Cloud Wine” sign designed by Brightly Ever After. Garden party-inspired decor was provided by Field & Gown including oversized orb and candle vignettes and floral designs by B Floral.

Thank you to our sponsor: The Palm by Whispering Angel

Thank you to our partners: The Observatory at America’s Square, Field & Gown, Brightly Ever After, Mixing Maryland DJs, B Floral, Spilled Milk Catering, and Booth-O-Rama

Thank you to our participating vendors: Big Cork Vineyards, Breakthru Beverage, Calvert Woodley, Cana Vineyards + Winery, Constantine Wines, Delaplane Cellars, District Winery, Grapes & Barley Importers, Grape Intentions, Latitude Beverage, Olé Imports, Rapp Wine, The Urban Winery, and Winery at La Grange

All photos by Joy Asico. 

Guests were welcomed by garden party decor provided by Field & Gown
Each guest was given a custom Washingtonian Rosé Soirée tasting glass when they entered
Danielle Lafhaj and Ashley Zborowsky
Guests could receive a spring hair touch up a the PRIV flower crown and braid bar
Attendees could taste The Palm by Whispering Angel, which made it’s Washington debut at the event
Bartenders posing with bottles at The Palm by Whispering Angel bar

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
The Palm by Whispering Angel lounge
Mary Twiggs and Carolyn Jackson
Assorted mini cupcakes were provided by Sprinkles Cupcakes
Sam and Valentina Troisi
Guests enjoyed tunes spun by Mixing Maryland
Mandy Spring and Teresa Del Rosso
Guests enjoyed sampling rosé from Big Cork Vineyards
Amanda Smith, Makenzie Davies, Kelsey Dixon, Mariam Creedon, Vanessa Kresh, and Lisa Swan
Floral designs were provided by B Floral
The Palm by Whispering Angel’s bartender showing the perfect pour
Chuck Yeager, Tom Dent, and Perry Smith
Brightly Ever After’s luminous flower wall served as the perfect backdrop for Booth-O-Rama’s photo booth
Spilled Milk Catering served delicious light bites throughout the evening
District Winery brought their first DC-made rosé
Representatives from Delaplane Cellars made conversation with guests while they poured tastes
Sophia Grimes and Paige Hatcher posing at the Winery at La Grange booth
David Pardini, Mary Redmond, and Spencer Esty
Attendees mixed and mingled under the tent at Rosé Soirée
Flower crown-adorned guests taking a selfie in The Palm by Whispering Angel lounge
Kelly Barch and Mary Jo Barnes
Malcolm Quigley and Gerren Mobley
An oversized marquee W provided by Brightly Ever After served as a photo moment for guests

 

Kelly Poole

More from Our Events

PHOTOS: 5th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards

PHOTOS: 5th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards

Washingtonian Rosé Soirée

Washingtonian Rosé Soirée

Best of Washington 2018

Best of Washington 2018

Photos from Washingtonian Bride & Groom’s 10th Annual Unveiled Wedding Showcase

Photos from Washingtonian Bride & Groom’s 10th Annual Unveiled Wedding Showcase

PHOTOS FROM THE 2017 WASHINGTONIANS OF THE YEAR LUNCHEON

PHOTOS FROM THE 2017 WASHINGTONIANS OF THE YEAR LUNCHEON

PHOTOS FROM THE 2017 TOP LAWYERS COCKTAIL RECEPTION

PHOTOS FROM THE 2017 TOP LAWYERS COCKTAIL RECEPTION

PHOTOS FROM WASHINGTONIAN’S BELVEDERE BARTENDER BATTLE

PHOTOS FROM WASHINGTONIAN’S BELVEDERE BARTENDER BATTLE

PHOTOS FROM WASHINGTONIAN’S WHISKEY & FINE SPIRITS FESTIVAL 2017

PHOTOS FROM WASHINGTONIAN’S WHISKEY & FINE SPIRITS FESTIVAL 2017

Most Popular

Real Estate

Bethesda’s Famous “Mushroom House” is For Sale

Food

One of NYC’s Top Ramen Shops Is Expanding to the DC Area 

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

Food

Warm Weather Food and Drink Pop-Ups You Shouldn’t Miss Around DC

News  |  Real Estate

Three New DC Monuments Are in the Works. A Status Update