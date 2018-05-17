PHOTOS: Washingtonian’s Rosé Soirée

Washingtonian hosted its inaugural Rosé Soirée, a rosé-exclusive tasting event featuring some of the area’s top wine vendors.

Rosé-loving Washingtonians gathered at The Observatory at America’s Square on May 16th, 2018 for Washingtonian’s Rosé Soirée. Attendees enjoyed sipping unlimited tastes of more than 30 wine vintages from local and international vendors. Guests sipped new label The Palm by Whispering Angel rosé, served for the first time in the Washington, DC area at the event, while they mingled in The Palm by Whispering Angel lounge, complete with branded cupcakes courtesy of Sprinkles.

Delectable light bites were provided to guests by Spilled Milk Catering as they enjoyed tunes by Mixing Maryland DJs. Event attendees were able to sit at the Braid Bar provided by PRIV. Booth-O-Rama provided their GIF booth for guests to take photos in front of the gorgeous flower wall that featured the luminous “On Cloud Wine” sign designed by Brightly Ever After. Garden party-inspired decor was provided by Field & Gown including oversized orb and candle vignettes and floral designs by B Floral.

Thank you to our sponsor: The Palm by Whispering Angel

Thank you to our partners: The Observatory at America’s Square, Field & Gown, Brightly Ever After, Mixing Maryland DJs, B Floral, Spilled Milk Catering, and Booth-O-Rama

Thank you to our participating vendors: Big Cork Vineyards, Breakthru Beverage, Calvert Woodley, Cana Vineyards + Winery, Constantine Wines, Delaplane Cellars, District Winery, Grapes & Barley Importers, Grape Intentions, Latitude Beverage, Olé Imports, Rapp Wine, The Urban Winery, and Winery at La Grange

All photos by Joy Asico.