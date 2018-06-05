10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Want to try Washington’s best restaurants in one night? Washingtonian‘s AT&T Best of Washington party returns on Thursday (and yes, we’ll be screening the Caps game on a jumbo screen). A bevy of eateries from this year’s 100 Very Best Restaurants issue will be on hand with food and drinks—plus an open bar—including places like Maydan, Tiger Fork, and Whaley’s. Tickets start at $150 for 7 PM entrance (VIP at 6 PM are $195). You’re welcome to dress to the nines, or wear your Caps jersey!

Slip on those Manolos and head to Iron Gate for cocktails commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sex & the City premiere (yep, we’re that old). Barman Nick Farrell created a menu of Cosmopolitans ($14 each) themed after the characters, plus a special Scotch for Mr. Big (sorry Aidan fans). The menu runs through Sunday, and as part of Pride Weekend, a dollar from each sale will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign.

Capital Pride kicks off Thursday, and with it comes plenty of occasions to eat, drink, and celebrate. The weekend officially begins with a Heroes Gala on Thursday with food from restaurants like Mason Dixie Biscuit and an open bar, followed by events like the Parade and Block Party on Saturday. You’ll also find a a ton of unofficial festivities, like DNV’s “Pride hangover” pool party with boozy popsicles on Sunday, and eats like Pride-themed ice cream outside Le Diplomate. It’s a jam-packed weekend, so prepare to party hop.

Baltimore pop-up Haenyo is headed to DC, and will serve its Korean-influenced food and drinks throughout June at Big Bear Cafe. On Thursday, stop by as it turns the coffee shop into a Korean beer garden, and don’t forget to check in throughout the month—menus featuring Korean noodles, seafood, and veggies are all on the calendar.

As part of its free monthly cooking demonstration, the Museum of American History hosts Succotash chef Edward Lee on Friday. The James Beard Award nominee will make dishes that exemplify his experience as a Korean-American living in the South like fried chicken and hotteok (Korean doughnuts).

You probably know Lauren Weisberger as the author of The Devil Wears Prada. She’ll be in Bethesda on Saturday promoting her new book, When Life Gives You Lululemons. Work up an appetite at an hour-long yoga class before sitting down to a boozy brunch by Mon Ami Gabi and a book signing. Tickets are $40, and you get a complimentary yoga mat, too.

The Willard’s annual Rosé Romp was supposed to take place during the National Cherry Blossom Festival, but its new rain date is on Saturday (even better for the summer!). Enjoy wines from Provence vineyards on the hotel’s terrace while eating snacks and listening to live music. The $89 tickets are all-you-can-eat-and-drink (and yes, rosé snobs, there’ll be good wines represented).

And if you just can’t get enough of the pink stuff, head to Rosé All Gameday at Nationals Park on Saturday at 12:05 PM while the Nats take on the San Francisco Giants. Sip frosé and cans of Sofia bubbly in a pop-up garden inside the stadium. Tickets are $35 and include a pass to the game, a complimentary can of rosé, and entrance to the garen located at section 131 near the First Base Gate.

Get some island flavor on Sunday at the Jamaican Jerk Festival, aka the biggest Caribbean food festival in the country. RFK Stadium will be packed with food vendors selling all kinds of jerk bites (chicken, shrimp, even ice cream), and there will be demos, cook-offs, a kid’s zone, and of course, live reggae. Tickets are $25 in advance, and $35 day-of.

This Sunday, it’s all about lamb at Union Market’s Dock 5 event space. This year’s Lamb Jam stars 14 chefs from hotspots like Brothers and Sisters, Zaytinya, and The Shack competing against each other to make the best lamb dish—plus all the cider, beer, wine, and cocktail pairings you can drink, desserts, chef demos, and more. Tickets start at $75 for regular admission at 3 PM, and go to $125 for VIP at 2 PM.

And heading into the week…

Starting on Monday, 2Amys will host a no-frills, no-hype dinner series. Instead of a theme and cutesy cocktail names, the stalwart pizzeria’s dinners are all about a “less is more” approach. Think simple menus of seasonal vegetables, cured fish, lamb shoulder, and plenty of wine. Tickets are $125.