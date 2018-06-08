Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about her ranking of the entire menu of sweets and savories at Logan Circle’s new Milk Bar? Curious about the new high-end sushi spot in the Trump Hotel? Or just need a dinner recommendation for this weekend? Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Hey chatters, it’s a hard morning after a hard week. Tuesday, we learned of the passing of Tad Curtz, the co-owner of Garden District and Etto, two mainstays of 14th Street. His restaurants mix an unpretentious vibe and simple, great food, and both are neighborhood fixtures. I didn’t know Curtz personally, but I knew his friendly face; as recently as a few weeks ago I saw him greeting customers at his awesome little beer garden.

And today brings news of the death of Anthony Bourdain. He changed the very nature of food-writing with his culinary tell-all Kitchen Confidential (both the book and the New Yorker piece) but went on to become so much more than just a chef, or just a food writer, or just a TV host. Few shows have taught me more—about a city, a culture, a cuisine, a history—than Parts Unknown. His writing seemed so effortless and he was always, always hilarious. I remember being so jealous when a friend/colleague got to interview him around the time Kitchen Confidential came out. She asked him what his epitaph would read. “Eat the fucking mussels,” he said.

RIP Tad Curtz. RIP Anthony Bourdain.

Onto your questions (scroll down for the chat transcript)…

Loading…