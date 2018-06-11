Experience Unparalleled Living in Logan Circle’s Newest Boutique Condominium

11Park is a brand-new boutique condominium development featuring elegant, spacious homes nestled in the heart of Logan Circle. The new condominiums delivered earlier this spring and are already 75% sold out. The remaining homes include one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats priced from the $500,000’s and $900,000’s, respectively, and unique two-level townhomes starting at $1,199,000.

The developer of 11Park, The FORTIS Companies, took a unique approach to an existing and vacated office building on a quiet residential block. By demolishing the existing building to its concrete frame, FORTIS added three additional levels of residential and converted the basement level to secure garage parking. The building has been finished with large floor-to-ceiling glass, limestone colored brick and modern bay windows to tie into the surrounding architecture of Logan Circle.

As a result of the building’s original structure, 11Park utilizes steel and concrete construction, including cement slabs between floors and additional sound proofing layers, which minimizes noise transference throughout the building. This is rarely seen in boutique buildings of this size. With oversized windows, ten-foot ceilings, and unobstructed views to the east and west, all the residences benefit from an incredible amount of natural light.

The first two levels of 11Park include eight exquisite townhomes with floorplans ranging in size from 1,650 to 1,750 square feet. These residences live like rowhomes with all the benefits of condominium living, including low maintenance, secure access, garage parking and an incredible amenity package. With only a handful of the townhomes remaining, buyers can choose from both two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts all featuring private outdoor entertaining areas.

The building’s finishes are exceptional. Contrasting light and dark palettes, they include custom imported European kitchens and bathrooms featuring Porcelanosa cabinetry; Caesarstone countertops and backsplashes; Austrian wide-plank flooring; Bosch panelized appliances; gas cooking; Porcelanosa tile; Waterworks fixtures; Elfa closets; solid-core doors; and recessed LED lighting. The residences feature soaring ceilings (10+ feet in most homes), well-proportioned bedrooms and open living spaces that can easily accommodate both living room and dining areas.

11Park is rich with amenities, including an expansive green roof with an outdoor living room and grilling area, resident lounge, fitness room, and a curated lobby with a minimalist fireplace and art wall. Both the lounge and fitness room are located on the roof, where they get abundant natural light and breathtaking city views. 11Park is pet friendly and includes a pet grooming and dog washing station, and is located across the street from the large Shaw dog park. In addition to garage parking, residents have access to secure storage and bike spaces.

Though the building is located between two of the city’s most desirable and retail-centered neighborhoods, 11Park’s particular 11th Street location — just across the street from parks — has a remarkably low-key, residential vibe. Still, residents will enjoy being steps from the most popular blocks of Logan Circle, Shaw, 14th Street, and the U Street Corridor, as well as the Shaw and U Street Metro stations.

Prospective buyers can learn more or arrange for a tour by visiting 11Park online (www.11parkdc.com) or contacting McWilliams|Ballard’s Timur Loynab at 202-803-6355.