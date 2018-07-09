Vote Now for Your Favorite Belvedere Pure Vodka Spritz

Drinking a spritz is one of the most refreshing ways to beat the summer heat. Five DC mixologists have created their own spin on the classic sparkling wine cocktail using Belvedere’s Pure Vodka.

Visit the District locales listed to sample these concoctions, and vote below through July 22 for your favorite. The winning mixologist (announced July 23) will receive a donation to their selected local charity.

Scroll down to vote for your favorite cocktail:

Miss LaBella A La Mode

Recipe: 1 1/4 oz Belvedere pure vodka, 3/4 oz coconut rum, 3/4 oz Captain Morgan Loconut, 3/4 oz orange juice, splash of lime juice, 1 scoop vanilla ice cream



Photos by: Weikerken Altema

Bartender: LaBella Mafia

Teakwood

Charity: International HIV/AIDS Alliance

Prince Parviz’s Downfall

Recipe: Red wine, Belvedere pure vodka, rose water, orange blossom water, honey, lemon, rooh azfa, orange bitters, egg white. Serve in a white wine glass with a rose petal garnish.

Photos by: Weikerken Altema

Bartender: Hakim Hamid

Cusbah

Charity: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Suzie Swizzle

Recipe: 2 0z Belvedere pure vodka, 1 oz pineapple ginger shrub, basil

Photos by: Weikerken Altema

Bartender: Tracy Javier

W Hotel DC: POV

Charity: Calvary Womens Services

Caribbean Mule

Recipe: 2 0z Belvedere pure vodka, 1 oz passionfruit hibiscus, 3/4 oz lemongrass maraschino, orange blossom essence

Bartender: Dimitre Darocca

Kith/Kin – at InterContinental The Wharf

Charity: Aspire! Afterschool Learning

Nice Pear

Recipe: 1/2 oz Belvedere pure vodka, 1 oz belle de brillet, 3/4 oz domaine de canton, 4 oz orange pekoe iced tea. Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Shake with vigor and purpose. Strain over fresh ice in a high ball and garnish with a lemon

Photos by: Weikerken Altema

Bartender: Mike Boone

Pinea Restaurant – W Hotel

Charity: CASA for Children of DC

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>