Vote Now for Your Favorite Belvedere Pure Vodka Spritz

Cocktails for a Cause, Presented by Belvedere Pure Vodka

Drinking a spritz is one of the most refreshing ways to beat the summer heat. Five DC mixologists have created their own spin on the classic sparkling wine cocktail using Belvedere’s Pure Vodka.

Visit the District locales listed to sample these concoctions, and vote below through July 22 for your favorite. The winning mixologist (announced July 23) will receive a donation to their selected local charity.

Scroll down to vote for your favorite cocktail:

Miss LaBella A La Mode

Recipe: 1 1/4 oz Belvedere pure vodka, 3/4 oz coconut rum, 3/4 oz Captain Morgan Loconut, 3/4 oz orange juice, splash of lime juice, 1 scoop vanilla ice cream


Photos by: Weikerken Altema
Bartender: LaBella Mafia
Teakwood
Charity: International HIV/AIDS Alliance 

Prince Parviz’s Downfall

Recipe: Red wine, Belvedere pure vodka, rose water, orange blossom water, honey, lemon, rooh azfa, orange bitters, egg white. Serve in a white wine glass with a rose petal garnish.

Photos by: Weikerken Altema
Bartender: Hakim Hamid
Cusbah
Charity: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Suzie Swizzle

Recipe: 2 0z Belvedere pure vodka, 1 oz pineapple ginger shrub, basil

Photos by: Weikerken Altema
Bartender: Tracy Javier
W Hotel DC: POV
Charity: Calvary Womens Services

Caribbean Mule

Recipe: 2 0z Belvedere pure vodka, 1 oz passionfruit hibiscus, 3/4 oz lemongrass maraschino, orange blossom essence

Photo by Wine Dharma on Unsplash

Bartender: Dimitre Darocca
Kith/Kin – at InterContinental The Wharf
Charity: Aspire! Afterschool Learning

Nice Pear

Recipe: 1/2 oz Belvedere pure vodka, 1 oz belle de brillet, 3/4 oz domaine de canton, 4 oz orange pekoe iced tea. Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Shake with vigor and purpose. Strain over fresh ice in a high ball and garnish with a lemon

Photos by: Weikerken Altema
Bartender: Mike Boone
Pinea Restaurant – W Hotel
Charity: CASA for Children of DC

More from Food

Kramerbooks and Ted’s Bulletin Owner Steve Salis Is Taking Over American City Diner Space

Washingtonian Recommends: the Best Rooftop Brunches for Every (Sunny!) Occasion

Washingtonian Recommends: the Best Rooftop Brunches for Every (Sunny!) Occasion

A Fine-Dining Chef Goes for Italian Simplicity at San Lorenzo in Shaw

7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Gravitas Is the First Tasting Menu Restaurant in Ivy City

Gravitas Is the First Tasting Menu Restaurant in Ivy City

Mother With Her 2-Year-Old Confronts Scott Pruitt at a DC Restaurant

Mother With Her 2-Year-Old Confronts Scott Pruitt at a DC Restaurant

Where to Find Fourth of July Brunch Around DC

Where to Find Fourth of July Brunch Around DC

José Andrés Shares His Pump-Up Song, His Last Good Cry, and the One Quality He Shares With Donald Trump

José Andrés Shares His Pump-Up Song, His Last Good Cry, and the One Quality He Shares With Donald Trump

Most Popular

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

News

Former Obama Staffers Dan Pfeiffer and Alyssa Mastromonaco on How DC Has Changed

Food

The Wharf’s Opulent New Waterfront Restaurant Feels Like a Mediterranean Villa

Food

11 Amazing Wine-Country Day Trips Near DC

Food

Kramerbooks and Ted’s Bulletin Owner Steve Salis Is Taking Over American City Diner Space