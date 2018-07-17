Love the place you spend every 9 to 5? Think it could be one of the 50 best places to work in Washington?

The application for the next Great Places to Work contest will be posted on this website on August 1, 2018 and due September 14, 2018. Any company or organization that wishes to be considered for the Great Places to Work list simply needs to fill out this application. Only one application is needed per company.

In early October, a separate and shorter employee survey will be distributed to each company that filled out the first application. (Companies may distribute the employee surveys directly, or Washingtonian will do it. The percentage of staff that needs to be surveyed varies by company size. A company with fewer than 100 employees would need roughly 40-50% of its employees to complete the survey; the larger the firm, the lower the percentage. Employee surveys will be due by November 19.)

The Great Places to Work contest is open to any company or nonprofit as long as it has an office in the greater Washington area. There is no application fee. Companies must have at least ten full-time employees to be considered.

Winners of the next Great Places to Work competition will be notified in March 2019; the article will be published in the May 2019 issue, which will hit newsstands in late April.

Any questions not answered here? Please email executive editor Sherri Dalphonse (sdalphonse@washingtonian.com).

