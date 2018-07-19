Photos from the 2018 Top Real Estate Agents Cocktail Reception

Washingtonian celebrated the 2018 Top Real Estate Agents, featured in the July issue, with a cocktail reception at the Capitol View at 400. The area’s best agents and producers gathered at the gorgeous rooftop space to mingle with their fellow honorees. Guests enjoyed a mini cupcake station branded with The Bower’s logo, delicious scoops of Ice Cream Jubilee courtesy of Counselors Title, and had their pictures taken on faux covers of Washingtonian, courtesy of Washington Talent Agency. Ridgewells Catering provided delicious bites and a signature cocktail for the evening, while Mixing Maryland entertained guests with lively music.

Thank you to our supporting sponsors: Counselors Title and The Bower

Thank you to our event partners: Capitol View at 400, Ridgewells Catering, Mixing Maryland, Washington Talent Agency, Helen Olivia Flowers, Sprinkles Cupcakes, and Ice Cream Jubilee.

All photos by Joy Asico.