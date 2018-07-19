Our Events

Photos from the 2018 Top Real Estate Agents Cocktail Reception

Washingtonian celebrated the region's top real estate agents and producers at the Capitol View at 400.
The crowd of Washingtonian's 2018 Top Real Estate Agents & Producers

Washingtonian celebrated the 2018 Top Real Estate Agents, featured in the July issue, with a cocktail reception at the Capitol View at 400. The area’s best agents and producers gathered at the gorgeous rooftop space to mingle with their fellow honorees. Guests enjoyed a mini cupcake station branded with The Bower’s logo, delicious scoops of Ice Cream Jubilee courtesy of Counselors Title, and had their pictures taken on faux covers of Washingtonian, courtesy of Washington Talent Agency. Ridgewells Catering provided delicious bites and a signature cocktail for the evening, while Mixing Maryland entertained guests with lively music.

Thank you to our supporting sponsors: Counselors Title and The Bower

Thank you to our event partners: Capitol View at 400, Ridgewells CateringMixing MarylandWashington Talent Agency, Helen Olivia FlowersSprinkles Cupcakes, and Ice Cream Jubilee.

All photos by Joy Asico. 

Host venue, Capitol View at 400, provided a gorgeous backdrop for the event.
Editorially-recognized top agents and producers mixed and mingled throughout the evening.
Kelly Ann Gray, Michael Gailey, Jessica Gailey.
Mercedes Tully, David Crossland, Susan Cahill-Tully.
Floral decor was provided by Helen Olivia Flowers.
Yianni Konstantopoulos, Kathryn Stuart, Simon Sarver, Nicole Darin, and Michael Jenkins.
The Bower by PN Hoffman provided Sprinkles Cupcakes for guests.
Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Gianna Silvi, Joseph Kotula, and Christine Berzak.
Roby Thompson, Marisa Kashino, and Cathy Merrill Williams.
Guests posed for faux Washingtonian Magazine covers at the Washington Talent Agency cover stations.
John Nalls, Tim Mullin, Colleen Smyth, Chris Darby, and Tom Muldoon.
Jen Goroff, Eli Tucker, Jessica Evans.
Ridgewells Catering provided delectable hors d’oeuvres for the event.
Kim Giles and Matt Scarlett.
Ice Cream Jubilee provided scoops of seasonal flavors from their ice cream cart, courtesy of Counselors Title.
Mixing Maryland DJs played upbeat music all evening for guests.
Shonelle Mapp and Jasmin Ferrufino.
Jay Nix and Tyler Siperko.
Guests tasted antipasti bites provided by Ridgewells Catering
Dana Rice, Karen Kelly, and Iana Aldamiz
Andy Peers and Danielle Baird posing with their faux Washingtonian cover
Anthony Mason, Leisel Taylor, Chikia Barnes-Thompson, and Darnell Taylor
Caroline Hersh, Kim Le, Jessica Nevins, Jennifer Mack, and Michelle Frank.
