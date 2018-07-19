The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/21 – 7/22)

Chevy Chase

Where: 127 Quincy St.

How much: $2,440,000

When: Sunday, July 22 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This modern house, designed by renowned DC architect Robert M. Gurney, is a stunner. On top of four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, it has huge walk-in closets, an exercise room, and a fully-finished basement.

Bethesda

Where: 6305 Orchid Dr.

How much: $1,795,000

When: Sunday, July 22 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This neutral-hued, five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom, traditional home is spread out across three levels. The bottom level has a game room, an in-law suite, and a patio with a fire pit.

Mount Pleasant

Where: 1715 Harvard St. NW

How much: $870,000

When: Saturday, July 21 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, July 22 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: Floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-bedroom, two-bath give you treetop views of Mount Pleasant, while the renovated kitchen comes with Carrera marble and subway tile. There’s also a first-floor den, a two-car garage, and a private patio.

Georgetown

Where: 2710 Poplar St. NW

How much: $799,000

When: Sunday, July 22 from 12 to 2 PM

Why: This end-unit townhouse in Georgetown comes with one bedroom and two baths, plus its own outdoor area (the exposed brick is a nice touch, too).

Michigan Park

Where: 4973 8 St. NE

How much: $599,900

When: Sunday, July 22 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This completely renovated, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath spot has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a fully-finished basement.