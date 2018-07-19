Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/21 – 7/22)

A modern stunner by an award-winning architect, a Mount Pleasant charmer, and a full remodel in Michigan Park
Written by | Published on
The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/21 – 7/22)
Architect Robert M. Gurney designed this modern house in Chevy Chase. All photos courtesy of MRIS.

Chevy Chase

Where: 127 Quincy St.
How much: $2,440,000
When: Sunday, July 22 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This modern house, designed by renowned DC architect Robert M. Gurney, is a stunner. On top of four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, it has huge walk-in closets, an exercise room, and a fully-finished basement.

Bethesda

Where: 6305 Orchid Dr.
How much: $1,795,000
When: Sunday, July 22 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This neutral-hued, five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom, traditional home is spread out across three levels. The bottom level has a game room, an in-law suite, and a patio with a fire pit.

Mount Pleasant

Where: 1715 Harvard St. NW
How much: $870,000
When: Saturday, July 21 from 1 to 3 PM and Sunday, July 22 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: Floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-bedroom, two-bath give you treetop views of Mount Pleasant, while the renovated kitchen comes with Carrera marble and subway tile. There’s also a first-floor den, a two-car garage, and a private patio.

Georgetown

Where: 2710 Poplar St. NW
How much: $799,000
When: Sunday, July 22 from 12 to 2 PM
Why: This end-unit townhouse in Georgetown comes with one bedroom and two baths, plus its own outdoor area (the exposed brick is a nice touch, too).

Michigan Park

Where: 4973 8 St. NE
How much: $599,900
When: Sunday, July 22 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This completely renovated, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath spot has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a fully-finished basement.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Mimi Montgomery
Editorial Fellow

Related Posts

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/14 – 7/15)

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/7 – 7/8)

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/7 – 7/8)

The Five Best Looking Open Houses This Weekend (6/29 – 7/1)

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (6/23 – 6/24)

More from Real Estate

3 Tips on Renting a Beach House

These Modern Tiny Homes Cost Less than a DC Condo

“Facadism” Is Huge With DC Developers. Is it Too Much?

Tips for Getting a Great Mortgage—and Surviving the Process