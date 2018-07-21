August 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Beat the Heat
Across
1. Lofty tennis shots
5. Yearn (for)
9. Float, like a scent
13. Though
19. 4,840 square yards
20. Keep one’s nose to the grindstone
21. “The ___ Love” (R.E.M. song)
22. Guy of Prometheus
23. Oft-derided wine
26. Divider of Africa and Asia
27. Its HQ is in Fairfax
28. Give for a time
29. Christmas, in Chamonix
30. Microsoft program
31. Diploma recipient of the near future
33. Show about outlaw bikers
38. Icy treat
41. It may end in .gov
42. “I love you,” in El Salvador
43. Reagan’s first Secretary of State
45. Lamarr of 1938’s Algiers
46. Island surrounding a lagoon
48. Run ___ (go wild)
49. Stained-glass decor
52. Blue-eyed cat
54. The Magic, on scoreboards
55. Small dog
56. Wills concern them
59. “Same with us!”
62. Slow creature
63. A cannonball makes one
68. Ambulance drivers (abbr.)
69. Why-not-both restaurant order
72. Actress Faris
73. To a smaller extent
75. Ikea buys
76. Sweet-sounding sequences
78. Mathematical proposition
80. Siesta
81. Convened
82. You just bought a bunch of groceries but can’t find anything to eat, e.g.
86. Only Metro station on five lines
91. Japanese wheat noodles
92. Color used to describe some port wine
95. Lack of trouble
96. Like mackerel and herring
97. Orders from above
99. Lucy from Queens
100. Immaculate
102. 2015 superhero movie that shared the Razzie Award for worst picture
105. Common tie score in football but not baseball
109. Wagon wheels make them
110. Praise
111. Petty officer of a ship
113. Gift given with an “aloha”
114. ___ of Paris (Annapolis restaurant since the 18th century)
117. Tending to navel-gaze
120. Wedding venue
121. Erato, for one
122. Aglio e ___ (Italian dish)
123. Political commentator Kondracke
124. Airy dessert
125. How some cars are bought
126. List of options
127. What the seven theme entries are running to help you beat the heat
Down
1. They go around houses
2. Earth tone
3. Record producer Eno
4. List of songs to play
5. Reset, as a stopwatch
6. Kennedy half dollar, e.g.
7. ___ legs (animal’s pair)
8. Cosmetics brand
9. Avoided getting swept in the series
10. Mint brand named for a mountain range
11. Try to gauge
12. Up to the point that
13. It may say “Kiss the Cook”
14. Give a creepy look to
15. Nightmare
16. Suffix with Maryland or New York
17. Keep from swelling
18. Drink that’s steeped
24. Stretch out
25. Person not using his or her name
30. Financial area of NYC
32. “What I need to know ___ you love me” (Ed Sheeran lyric)
33. Mist Twst, e.g.
34. Direction opposite “to”
35. Showed up
36. Medical plans, for short
37. Ox’s burden
39. Rage-filled words
40. Movie frame
43. Applicant’s request
44. They’re above G’s
46. Syrian dynasty
47. Doesn’t stick out
49. Gym freebie
50. Suboptimal
51. Lewis Carroll, e.g.
53. Killer of Cleopatra
57. ___ for tat (quid pro quo)
58. BA holder, say
60. Blog-feed letters
61. Roughly
62. With minimal risk
64. Schoolboy
65. Aardvark or zebra, for example
66. Happy coworker?
67. “___ luego”
70. In favor of
71. Substance used in cheesemaking
74. Normal (abbr.)
77. Person across the chessboard
79. Puts on a pedestal
82. Piece or pastry preceder
83. Sarah McLachlan hit of 1997
84. Horse pattern
85. Raid products
87. Poetic Pablo
88. Impartial
89. Rude person
90. Claim on a house
93. Nintendo brand
94. Core
98. Cooks over low heat
100. Like some hairstyles
101. Whodunit accusation
103. Washington Post section
104. Test choice
106. Company headquartered in Pittsburgh
107. Find out
108. Pleasant vocal features
111. Soccer star Gareth
112. Lena of Havana
114. Cable channel named for its founder
115. Letter before sigma
116. French for “water”
117. Home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library
118. LOLcat’s sound
119. Sister org. of the World Bank