August 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Beat the Heat

Across

1. Lofty tennis shots

5. Yearn (for)

9. Float, like a scent

13. Though

19. 4,840 square yards

20. Keep one’s nose to the grindstone

21. “The ___ Love” (R.E.M. song)

22. Guy of Prometheus

23. Oft-derided wine

26. Divider of Africa and Asia

27. Its HQ is in Fairfax

28. Give for a time

29. Christmas, in Chamonix

30. Microsoft program

31. Diploma recipient of the near future

33. Show about outlaw bikers

38. Icy treat

41. It may end in .gov

42. “I love you,” in El Salvador

43. Reagan’s first Secretary of State

45. Lamarr of 1938’s Algiers

46. Island surrounding a lagoon

48. Run ___ (go wild)

49. Stained-glass decor

52. Blue-eyed cat

54. The Magic, on scoreboards

55. Small dog

56. Wills concern them

59. “Same with us!”

62. Slow creature

63. A cannonball makes one

68. Ambulance drivers (abbr.)

69. Why-not-both restaurant order

72. Actress Faris

73. To a smaller extent

75. Ikea buys

76. Sweet-sounding sequences

78. Mathematical proposition

80. Siesta

81. Convened

82. You just bought a bunch of groceries but can’t find anything to eat, e.g.

86. Only Metro station on five lines

91. Japanese wheat noodles

92. Color used to describe some port wine

95. Lack of trouble

96. Like mackerel and herring

97. Orders from above

99. Lucy from Queens

100. Immaculate

102. 2015 superhero movie that shared the Razzie Award for worst picture

105. Common tie score in football but not baseball

109. Wagon wheels make them

110. Praise

111. Petty officer of a ship

113. Gift given with an “aloha”

114. ___ of Paris (Annapolis restaurant since the 18th century)

117. Tending to navel-gaze

120. Wedding venue

121. Erato, for one

122. Aglio e ___ (Italian dish)

123. Political commentator Kondracke

124. Airy dessert

125. How some cars are bought

126. List of options

127. What the seven theme entries are running to help you beat the heat

Down

1. They go around houses

2. Earth tone

3. Record producer Eno

4. List of songs to play

5. Reset, as a stopwatch

6. Kennedy half dollar, e.g.

7. ___ legs (animal’s pair)

8. Cosmetics brand

9. Avoided getting swept in the series

10. Mint brand named for a mountain range

11. Try to gauge

12. Up to the point that

13. It may say “Kiss the Cook”

14. Give a creepy look to

15. Nightmare

16. Suffix with Maryland or New York

17. Keep from swelling

18. Drink that’s steeped

24. Stretch out

25. Person not using his or her name

30. Financial area of NYC

32. “What I need to know ___ you love me” (Ed Sheeran lyric)

33. Mist Twst, e.g.

34. Direction opposite “to”

35. Showed up

36. Medical plans, for short

37. Ox’s burden

39. Rage-filled words

40. Movie frame

43. Applicant’s request

44. They’re above G’s

46. Syrian dynasty

47. Doesn’t stick out

49. Gym freebie

50. Suboptimal

51. Lewis Carroll, e.g.

53. Killer of Cleopatra

57. ___ for tat (quid pro quo)

58. BA holder, say

60. Blog-feed letters

61. Roughly

62. With minimal risk

64. Schoolboy

65. Aardvark or zebra, for example

66. Happy coworker?

67. “___ luego”

70. In favor of

71. Substance used in cheesemaking

74. Normal (abbr.)

77. Person across the chessboard

79. Puts on a pedestal

82. Piece or pastry preceder

83. Sarah McLachlan hit of 1997

84. Horse pattern

85. Raid products

87. Poetic Pablo

88. Impartial

89. Rude person

90. Claim on a house

93. Nintendo brand

94. Core

98. Cooks over low heat

100. Like some hairstyles

101. Whodunit accusation

103. Washington Post section

104. Test choice

106. Company headquartered in Pittsburgh

107. Find out

108. Pleasant vocal features

111. Soccer star Gareth

112. Lena of Havana

114. Cable channel named for its founder

115. Letter before sigma

116. French for “water”

117. Home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library

118. LOLcat’s sound

119. Sister org. of the World Bank