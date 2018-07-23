There’s no shortage of ways to meet new people via apps and websites, but whether you’re looking to meet a few new folks or you are seriously searching for romance, it can be frustrating to take a leap of faith, only to be ghosted soon after.
The Inner Circle, one of the newest additions to the dating scene, wants to eliminate that risk, and the European company does so by being selective about who’s able to join the service. Its founders noted that people who are able to meet like-minded singles were more likely to find long-term success in relationships.
At first glance, The Inner Circle looks like a standard dating app. There’s a way to wink at people, send messages or just browse through profiles. However, dig deeper and you will find that the app finds ways to enrich your life beyond standard dating games.
1. The Inner Circles checks people out before you see their profiles.
This app requires people to sign up with either their Facebook or LinkedIn profiles so there’s an initial verification that these folks are who they say they are. The Inner Circle experts dig a little deeper into applicants social media in order to achieve upmost compatibility, making sure all approved members are fun, professional and educated. In other words, these are people who can bring enrichment to your life in a myriad ways.
2. It hosts must-be-there events.
The app hosts a number of can’t-miss events, from rooftop drinks to supper club cruises to game nights. These events are exclusive and limited — and teeming with new people who can be a bright spot in your life.
3. It allows for out-of-town (even overseas!) connections.
The Inner Circle makes it super simple to ask for recommendations or a place to hang out when you’re out of town or traveling in Europe, as well as to play tour guide to someone coming to your city.
4. It helps you find your new fave bar or restaurant.
The D.C. scene is rife with places to eat, drink and be merry. So much so that sometimes it’s hard to know where to go. The Inner Circle’s members are people who are in the know, so it cultivates recommendations from them — it’s like asking a BFF for their favorite restaurant or club.
5. It makes dating easier.
This app allows you to combine meeting a new person with doing an activity that you’re interested in or going to a place you have been wanting to try. When you first log on, there are a few options right in front of you: Eric, 27, wants to go to the Keith Urban concert on August 11. You love Keith Urban — send him a message about setting it up. Roger, 38, wants to try out the drinks at The Dignitary. What a coincidence — you’ve been meaning to go there. Set up a time via message. That pressure people might feel when trying to figure out where to go on a date is totally eliminated.
