Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 23-29

Monday, July 23, various

If you haven’t tried out F45, a HIIT training studio in Bethesda, grab a friend and hit up a week of free classes offered all day from 6 AM to 6 PM. The Australian-based company has designed 31 unique, 45-minute workouts fusing HIIT, circuits, and functional training so you’ll find a different challenge each time. Check out the full schedule and sign up here. 4800 Auburn Ave., Bethesda.

Tuesday, July 24, 5:30 PM

Still want to try Golden Triangle’s TriFit series in Farragut Square? It’s high time you scoot on over before summer slips by. On Tuesdays, instructors from CorePower Yoga lead an outdoor session, so bring your mat and, if it’s your first time, register here. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

Wednesday, July 25, 6:30 PM

It’s Pub Fun Run night with Potomac River Running Store! Meet at the Arlington location for a 3- to 5-mile run followed by drinks at nearby Crafthouse. Feel free to leave your belongings at the store and just show up. 4501 N. Fairfax Dr., Arlington.

Thursday, July 26, 7 PM

Longstanding running club DC Frontrunners welcomes new runners to its weekly runs from the Taras Shevchenko Memorial. Routes and distance vary, and you choose your distance and pace. 1512 22nd St., NW.

Friday, July 27, 6:45 PM

Meet up with the Washington, DC History & Culture group for a “full moon” walk around the National Mall. The walk starts and ends at the National World War II Memorial and covers many of the monuments for a 3-mile loop. Moonrise starts at 8:26 PM. 1750 Independence Ave., SW.

Saturday, July 28, 9 AM

Celebrate women’s athletic apparel store Summit to Soul’s second birthday with a free workout with Orangetheory Fitness. The studio will open in Eastern Market this fall and has partnered with the Capitol Hill boutique on an outdoor bootcamp led by Orangetheory head trainer Tariq. Meet at the store (where you can stash any belongings) and run a half-mile to Garfield Park for a 30-minute workout, then run back for birthday treats and a chance to with free Orangetheory classes. 727 8th St., SE.

Sunday, July 28, 8:30 AM

Rise and ride with two rides from the Bike Rack. The 40-mile ride is geared toward intermediate riders, while advanced riders can try a 60+mile route, as long as they can hold an 18- to 20-mph pace. To join either, it’s required that you’ve already done a group ride. Bring water, a helmet, and a flat kit, and meet at the shop. 1412 Q St., NW.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

via GIPHY

Kim Olsen Associate Editor Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.