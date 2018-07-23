Washingtonian’s Great Big 2018 Beach Guide

Everything you need to know about where to eat, what to do, where to stay, and how to have fun at the beach.
Written by | Published on
Washingtonian’s Great Big 2018 Beach Guide
Photograph with models by April Greer. Models are Julie Z. and Linda N. at THE Artist Agency. Fashion Styling by Frederique Stephanie at The Pop Up House. Hair and Makeup by Andrea Bounds. Photograph of Sign by Jeff Elkins. Illustrations by Phong Nguyen.

Welcome to our great big guide to the best beaches on the Mid-Atlantic coast. From the surf scene in Virginia Beach to Ocean City’s expansive boardwalk, we found the best bites and activities (yes, even in Jersey) that’ll make this summer by the shore your best one yet. Water you waiting for? Dive in.

These articles appeared in the July 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:

Related Posts

Let Us Tell You Which Beach You Should Visit

5 Reasons You Might Actually Want to Go to the Jersey Shore

Where to Stay, What to Eat, and Why to Choose the Outer Banks

Where to Stay, What to Eat, and Why to Choose the Outer Banks

Where to Stay, What to Eat, and Why to Choose Virginia Beach

More from Travel

Where to Stay, What to Eat, and Why to Choose Bethany and Dewey

5 Classic Beach Eats from Maryland and Delaware

Where to Stay, What to Eat, and Why to Choose Rehoboth and Lewes

Where to Stay, What to Eat, and Why to Choose Rehoboth and Lewes

Here’s How Even You Can Build a Decent Sand Castle