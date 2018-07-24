Washingtonian Today: Things Are Getting Spicey

Good morning Washingtonians! Tonight is Sean Spicer‘s first DC book party and President Trump is traveling to Missouri. The skies will rain and rain. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day. And don’t forget: This is Crab Week on Washingtonian. We’re rolling out stories from our August issue’s big crustacean guide through the end of the month.

FILM: Watch Under Siege with music by DJ 2-Tone Jones at Songbyrd Music House. Free, 6 PM. RECEPTION/LECTURE: Nick Pyenson at National Museum of Natural History. Free with RSVP, 6:45 PM.

Still want to try Golden Triangle’s TriFit series in Farragut Square? It’s high time you scoot on over before summer slips by. If it’s your first time, register here. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

• We spoke with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who thinks you should be paying attention to Trump’s punctuation.

He has a new book called The Briefing.

• Local chain Z-Burger really stepped it in with a tweet that juxtaposed murdered journalist James Foley with a message about not eating McDonald’s.

It’s apologized–will that be enough?

• Yes, that was James Comey at Wolf Trap last week.

Comey becomes NPR’s homie.

• Resistance protests outside the White House are cranking up the volume.

See why they came armed with guitarróns.

• DC’s chief resilience officer is rolling with the punches.

He also really loves that movie Airplane!

Folks really, really don’t want to ride the Red Line. Actually, some would rather commute on horseback. (Washington Post)

Robert Wilkie becomes the fourth VA secretary in five years. (USA Today)

Georgetown staple Chinese Disco has closed its doors. Now where will I dance on tables? (Eater DC)

DC east of the Anacostia is looking a bit different. POLITICO magazine photos show us exactly how.

Applications for our 2019 Great Places to Work issue will be available August 1.

Our staff figured out the best local beaches for your much needed R&R. (We also have some great sand castle construction advice.)

