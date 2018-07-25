5 Restaurant Crab Dishes We Love

This week, we’re rolling out our 2018 Crab Guide, including our favorite spots near and far for fresh crabs, the tastiest crab dishes (that aren’t crabcakes), and our pro-tips for how to get the best out of crab season. Let’s get crackin’.

1. Nashville hot soft-shell crab with black-garlic honey and white bread at the Salt Line. 79 Potomac Ave., SE; 202-506-2368.

2. Crab pasta with lemon and chilies at Osteria Morini. 301 Water St., SE; 202-484-0660.

3. Crab imperial at Johnny’s Half Shell. 1819 Columbia Rd., NW; 202-506-5257.

4. Crab Norfolk—sautéed in butter—at Crisfield. 8012 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring; 301-589-1306.

5. Crab bisque at Ray’s the Steaks. 2300 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 703-841-7297.

This article appeared in the July 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

