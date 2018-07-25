Shopping

Save Face and Cool Off With The Season’s Dreamiest Floral Face Mists

Use to set makeup, refresh after a sweaty commute, and yes, smell fresh as a rose.
Published on
This season’s facial sprays give sweaty brows a refreshing, floral-scented lift.

 

1. Herbivore Botanicals Jasmine Green Tea Balancing Toner, $40 for four ounces.

2. Aster & Bay Rosewater Mist Rosewater Mist, $36 for 3.4 ounces.

3. Beauty Elixir by Caudalie, $18 for one ounce.

4. Saturday Skin Daily Dew Hydrating Essence Mist, $34 for 4.4 ounces.

5. Flora Face Mist by Woodlot, $22 for two ounces.

6. Kora Organics Balancing Rose Mist, $34 for 3.4 ounces.

7. Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender, $7 for four ounces.

8. Ole Henrikson Pure Nurture Facial Water, $22 for four ounces.

9. Wander Beauty Glow Getter Mist, $28 for two ounces.

This article appeared in the July 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

