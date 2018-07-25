Save Face and Cool Off With The Season’s Dreamiest Floral Face Mists

This season’s facial sprays give sweaty brows a refreshing, floral-scented lift.
1. Herbivore Botanicals Jasmine Green Tea Balancing Toner, $40 for four ounces.
2. Aster & Bay Rosewater Mist Rosewater Mist, $36 for 3.4 ounces.
3. Beauty Elixir by Caudalie, $18 for one ounce.
4. Saturday Skin Daily Dew Hydrating Essence Mist, $34 for 4.4 ounces.
5. Flora Face Mist by Woodlot, $22 for two ounces.
6. Kora Organics Balancing Rose Mist, $34 for 3.4 ounces.
7. Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender, $7 for four ounces.
8. Ole Henrikson Pure Nurture Facial Water, $22 for four ounces.
9. Wander Beauty Glow Getter Mist, $28 for two ounces.
This article appeared in the July 2018 issue of Washingtonian.
