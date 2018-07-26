7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Kingbird at the Watergate Hotel hosts a Thursday beer dinner with Tröegs brewery. Join them in the beer garden for a five-course meal curated to complement the brews, including an amber ale with a cheese board and crostini, a stout with roasted veggies…the list goes on. Tickets are $65 per person.

Friday night, it’s all about crabs at the Tysons Corner restaurant Wildfire. Baltimore-based chef John Shields, author of Chesapeake Bay Cooking and the host of PBS show Coastal Cooking, will talk all things Chesapeake Bay. Shuck some crabs while hanging with Shields before you sit down to a three-course dinner of crab-stuffed mushrooms and surf-and-turf burgers with beer pairings by Evolution Craft Brewing Co.

Get a dose of history with a brew in-hand. The historic Heurich House Museum hosts its Brewmaster Tour this Friday. Come by to try a flight from Atlas Brew Works before you go on a tour of the Brewmaster’s Castle. Afterwards you can mingle in the conservatory and buy full-sized versions of your favorite sample. Tickets are $30.

Parisian-inspired crepe spot Petite Loulou in Purcellville is making a home in the District. The new location opens Friday in Union Market, complete with the sweet and savory crepes, croque monsieurs, quiches, and croissants. You can also stop by for cocktails like a Lillet spritz, a frozen passion fruit mimosa, or frosé.

Mr. and Mrs. Carter are in town for their tour, so what better way to celebrate than a Beyoncé and Jay-Z-themed brunch on Saturday? Commissary hosts Brunch in Love, with a honey-focused menu as a shoutout to the Beyhive. Order some milk and honey pancakes or honey barbecue chicken to go with your bottomless mimosas or bloody Marys. You’ll burn it all off when drag queen KC Beyoncé starts the dance party.

Celebrate Switzerland’s National Day a little early on Saturday and Sunday at Swiss restaurant Stable. The rustic H Street spot throws a shindig with Swiss food like fondue, beers, and plenty of wine tastings. The festivities run through the actual day, August 1.

Get rid of the Sunday scaries with some ice cream. Dumbarton House in Georgetown examines the history of ice cream, from how it was first served to what flavors famous people throughout history enjoyed. Participants will also get to sample scoops, from traditional flavors to bizarre ones.

And heading into the week…

The Citi Open tennis tournament is underway, and to celebrate, head to the Citi Taste of Tennis event on Monday. Mix and mingle with tennis stars like John Isner and Sloane Stephens while eating food by chefs like Paola Velez of Iron Gate, Maketto‘s Erik Bruner-Yang, and Alex McCoy of Lucky Buns. Tickets are $200.

Zaytinya teams up with Republic Restoratives on Tuesday for a multi-course menu featuring cocktails made with the Ivy City distillery’s spirits (tickets are $110). Along with the food, sip mixed drinks like an Ivy City Rickey with vodka, Aperol, lime, and Chartreuse. One of the featured cocktails, the Penn Quarter Rat Race (bourbon, grapefruit, lemon, and honey) will be on Zaytinya’s menu through the end of July, so you can go back for seconds.