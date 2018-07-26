The Not-To-Be-Missed Allison Gala Returns This Fall

The 2nd annual Allison Gala—honoring the life of Allison Virginia Ryan who passed away at the age of 28 in February 2016 from triple negative breast cancer just 20 months post diagnosis—will take place from 7-10 p.m. on Monday, September 10 at Longview Gallery.

All proceeds benefit the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation and its mission to fund a cure. In its inaugural year the gala raised a new awareness in the Washington area for this subtype of breast cancer, garnering more than $24,000 in donations.

Brandt Ricca, founder of the Allison Gala and also of Nora Lee, an upcoming DC based events company sponsoring the gala, has been working with the best of the nation’s capital to solidify the gala’s sophomore year as a must. Newcomer to the gala and Co-Chair, Channing Foster, is also the founder of the popular local food blog @thebooziefoodie, and brings with her a fresh enthusiasm and energy to the event.