The Not-To-Be-Missed Allison Gala Returns This Fall

Allison's family at Allison Gala 2017, Rick and Becky Shoemaker, Cathy Ryan, Dr. and Mrs. William G. Ryan.

The 2nd annual Allison Gala—honoring the life of Allison Virginia Ryan who passed away at the age of 28 in February 2016 from triple negative breast cancer just 20 months post diagnosis—will take place from 7-10 p.m. on Monday, September 10 at Longview Gallery.

All proceeds benefit the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation and its mission to fund a cure. In its inaugural year the gala raised a new awareness in the Washington area for this subtype of breast cancer, garnering more than $24,000 in donations.

Brandt Ricca, founder of the Allison Gala and also of Nora Lee, an upcoming DC based events company sponsoring the gala, has been working with the best of the nation’s capital to solidify the gala’s sophomore year as a must. Newcomer to the gala and Co-Chair, Channing Foster, is also the founder of the popular local food blog @thebooziefoodie, and brings with her a fresh enthusiasm and energy to the event.

Tickets to the gala can be purchased here, and include bites, open bar, access to the silent auction, and entertainment from Riptide, a classic soft rock cover band.

Band Riptide who will play Allison Gala this year.
This year’s event sponsors include Compass Rose, Bar Pilar, Matchbox, JD Ireland Interiors, Shake Shack, Eng Garcia Grant, Bediz Group and more.
An after party will be held in the upstairs loft at Baby Wale (1124 9th St NW, DC).
Attendees at Allison Gala 2017 at Longview Gallery
Allison visiting the DC cherry blossoms. A favorite yearly venture she experienced with her sister, Cathy.

