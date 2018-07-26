Washingtonian Today: Joe Crowley’s Concert Circuit

Good morning Washingtonians! Turning Point USA’s youth conference presses on at George Washington University; Sean Spicer takes the Trump Hotel; Politico threw a swanky Playbook party last night featuring special guest Joe Crowley on the guitar. The sun has broken through the oppressive rain clouds. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day. And don’t forget: This is Crab Week on Washingtonian. We’re rolling out stories from our August issue’s big crustacean guide through the end of the month.

Our Things to Do picks for Thursday, by Catherine Lewis:

BOOKS: Author Arika Pierce will teach you how do “adult” with help from her new book her new book, The Millennial’s Playbook to Adulting. Check out her talk at HalfSmoke. Free, 6 PM. FOOD: Chug a funky beer and induldge in a five course meal at the Kingbird Terrace at the Watergate Hotel. $65, 6:30 PM.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Longstanding running club DC Frontrunners welcomes new runners to its weekly runs from the Taras Shevchenko Memorial. Routes and distance vary, and you choose your distance and pace. 1512 22nd St., NW.

• Washington gets another pizza and pasta spot thanks to Osteria Morini’s head chef.

• The Atlantic’s Washington Ideas forum has rebranded.

• Mike Isabella says he’s fighting to keep Graffiato open in DC.

• Sweaty face after a nasty metro commute?

• Rent prices are continuously creeping up.

The White House denied access to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins. Fellow networks stand in solidarity. (Hollywood Reporter)

Michael Cohen’s got a tape. President Trump may have a new problem. (Politico Magazine)

Someone untied Betsy DeVos‘s $40 million yacht. (Toledo Blade)

“The Spy Who Drove Me,” via GQ.

Vote in our Cutest Baby Contest.

Our staff found the best Chesapeake Bay Crab Houses. Pass the Old Bay!

You can leave your questions for Ann Limpert’s Friday chat now. Miss last week’s? Here’s a transcript.

