It’s hard to think of anything more awkward than Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. waiting for flights at the same gate in Reagan National Airport, as Politico captured in a wondrous photo this morning. But the real kicker for anyone who’s ever flown out of DCA is that the almost-encounter occurred at Gate 35X.

Spotted: Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. both waiting for their flights this morning at the 35X gate at DCA. And yes, there is a photo. https://t.co/gKUSO7QhOU pic.twitter.com/tvcoyLMnDW — POLITICO (@politico) July 27, 2018

For those not in the know, Gate 35X in Terminal C is widely considered one of the worst airport gates ever, anywhere, of all time. We hear the Gates of Hell are quite lovely in comparison. You see, 35X isn’t a proper gate but an inhumane cattle-herding pen with an escalator that takes you to a bus terminal that takes you to your remotely parked airplane. Even DCA itself calls 35X “infamously congested” with 6,000 passengers making their way through each day. It’s basically one gate serving as an entire concourse. And if you were going to have an awkward run-in, of course it would be there.

The good news is that airport officials are building a new 14-gate concourse that will replace 35X’s horrid bussing system. The bad news: it’s not slated to open until 2021. In the meantime, take a look at just how much people hate 35X:

People should be able to come together across party lines to agree that Gate 35X is a crime against humanity. https://t.co/XAkH42sitw — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 27, 2018

If you’ve been to Gate 35X at DCA, you realize that these two opposing figures were momentarily unified by a greater common enemy, namely 35X. (It’s where you board the regionals, via buses. Has the grace and charm of main waiting area/ stockyard at Penn Station.) https://t.co/J96xBQvHet — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) July 27, 2018

I’m just happy these two both had to suffer through 35X, the worst gate in America, like the rest of us https://t.co/TFIqWgfoQ9 — Luke Zimmermann (@lukezim) July 27, 2018

BREAKING: Obama to close Guantanamo Bay detention facility, move terrorism suspects to DCA Gate 35X #notreally https://t.co/cylFoEUhnu — gary leff (@garyleff) June 9, 2016

Jessica Sidman Food Editor Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.