Things to Do

A Brief Timeline of Fort Reno’s Evolution

Looks like the beloved DC concert series will be back for another year.
Written by | Published on
A Brief Timeline of Fort Reno’s Evolution
Catch Flasher, Branch Manager, and Sound Proof Genie at Fort Reno Park on August 2. Photograph by Jen Dessinger.

Fort Reno, the free outdoor music series in Tenleytown, is celebrating its 50th year. As this year’s slate of shows nears its end, here’s a quick look at the history of the summer ritual.

1968

The first shows take place at Fort Reno Park. The concerts are part of a broader effort to ease the pain from the riots following Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

1980

Fort Reno becomes a hub for punk bands in the late ’70s and early ’80s. The Ian MacKaye–fronted Teen Idles are scheduled to play there on July 16, 1980, but the show is canceled.

1988

Fugazi does its first Fort Reno show. The band plays nearly every year thereafter—to increasingly huge crowds—until its 2003 demise.

Photograph of Fugazi by Steve Double/Camera Press/Redux.
Photograph of Fugazi by Steve Double/Camera Press/Redux.

1992

The city cuts funding in the early 1990s, and Fort Reno becomes an all-volunteer operation. Festival organizers create the nonprofit Northwest Youth Alliance to raise money by selling T-shirts and compilation albums.

2014

The festival is almost called off when US Park Police require organizers to double their budget so an officer can monitor shows. With a petition signed by more than 1,600 supporters and the help of Eleanor Holmes Norton, organizers reach an agreement to save the series.

2018

Funding limitations result in a truncated lineup for the still-popular staple. A Kickstarter campaign raises $13,771—more than triple its target amount. That means Fort Reno will be back with a slate of shows next year.

Fort Reno’s final show is on August 2, featuring Flasher, Branch Manager, and Sound Proof Genie.

This article appeared in the August 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Editorial Fellow

Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.

Related Posts

16 Things To Do Around DC This August

A Brief History of How DC’s Flag Became a Phenomenon

Which Washington Jazz Fest Is Your Jam?

Kurt Bardella’s Surprising Evolution From Breitbart Publicist to Country-Music Insider

Kurt Bardella’s Surprising Evolution From Breitbart Publicist to Country-Music Insider

More from Things to Do

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 30-August 5

Things to Do in DC This Week (July 30-August 1): Sex and the City, Taste of Tennis, and The Color Purple

Things to Do in DC This Week (July 30-August 1): Sex and the City, Taste of Tennis, and The Color Purple

Good Charlotte Will Headline a Benefit in Annapolis for Victims of the Capital Gazette Shooting

The Atlantic’s Big DC Festival Will Have a New Name and a Really Large Tent

The Atlantic’s Big DC Festival Will Have a New Name and a Really Large Tent