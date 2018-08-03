7 Food Trends We Really Wish Existed in DC

Pokéworks, a Hawaiian-inspired poke chain out of Midtown Manhattan, announced it’s “setting out to transform Washington’s fast-casual segment” with seven locations planned for the DC area, starting with a branch downtown. To which we say: Seven? Really? That seems like a lot. One seems like a lot. The poke trend peaked sometime last spring with the introduction of poke nachos, then spiked downwards with the invention of sous-vide chicken “poki.”
Instead of seven new poke shops hawking poke burritos—Pokéworks claims to have invented them, sorry Buredo—what about something new? Here’s our wish list for seven other food/restaurant trends we’d like to see come to Washington in the near future.
1.Udon
Believe it or not, there’re other kinds of restaurants in Hawaii besides poke shops. Better types of restaurants! Like this udon bar Chiko chef Danny Lee visited in Honolulu, which looks unfrigginbelievable. Still want that raw fish burrito? We didn’t think so.
2. Deep dish pizza
We want to be this girl. Everyone wants to be this girl. Every day.
3. Raindrop cakes
So pretty. So whimsical. Daikaya made a few of these beauties at Washingtonian‘s Best of Washington party and we wish they’d make it onto menus.
4. Real deal delis
And while we’re being greedy, what about a Russ & Daughters-style smoked fish joint too? We love Ivy City Smokehouse, but could always go for a few more!
5. Smørrebrød
Hos Aamanns Deli & Take Away finder du nu tre grønne stykker på menuen. Vi har også udvidet vores åbningstid, så du kan få smørrebrød frem til kl. 20.00 alle ugens dage. Leveringsprisen har vi sænket, så du får levering til kun 79kr i København. #aamannsdeli #smørrebrød #kærlighedtilråvarer #takeaway #copenhagenfood #whenincopenhagen
Who doesn’t want to eat beautiful Danish open-faced sandwiches? Or be a beautiful Dane? We’re sure the two are connected. It’s all that healthful rye bread. Mikko Cafe is a good start for now.
6. Penguin bars
The Penguin Bar in Tokyo is too kawaii!!! 🐧 Penguin no Iru Bar (ペンギンのいるバー), located in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, is the second Penguin Bar in Japan (the first is in Okinawa) and allows guests to feed the penguins and to enjoy the atmosphere while sipping on drinks and enjoying their meal. 🍷 The Penguin Bar is open every day from 6 PM to 4 AM, which makes for a great late-night place to hang out (for adults aged 18 or older). While touching the penguins isn’t allowed, you can get some one-on-one time and a chance to feed them if you come early (usually around 6 PM opening time). 📸: Feature photo by @garypcl
Cat cafes: Boring (and filled with cat people). Japanese penguin bars: Awesome (and filled with penguin people, who are a real mixed bag). Sure, it’s a long shot to open a bar full of aquatic, flightless birds. And I’m sure the animal rights folks have A LOT to say. But one can dream?
7. Real Poke
Hi again, Danny! Don’t mind us, just stalking your vacation. So guys, this is poke (and Foodland, which is an amazing Hawaiian grocery store chain). No mango. No spicy crunchy avocado. No options besides what’s in front of you, made by people who know what they’re doing, and have been doing it for decades. Crazy, huh?