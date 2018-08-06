Washingtonian Today: Free Advice for Jeff Bezos

Happy Monday, Washingtonians! The Newseum stopped selling those “fake news” T-shirts; Chicago’s getting a pizza museum; and Rick Gates may testify this week in Paul Manafort‘s trial in Alexandria. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Our Things to Do picks for Monday, by Catherine P. Lewis:

LECTURE: Smithsonian Sidedoor podcast host Tony Cohn will chat with the experts behind some of the Smithsonian’s most sparky assets: the National Gems and Minerals Collection and Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers. Natural History Museum. $45, 6:45 PM. BOOK TALK: Robert W. Turner II explores the league’s policies in his new book, Not for Long: The Life and Career of the NFL Athlete. Free, 7 PM.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Join social biking club Getting It In Cyclists for either a 15- or 20-mile ride around the Patuxent Research Reserve. Joining is easy—just sign up, sign a waiver, and share your phone number with the ride leader. Meet at the Fairwood Safeway off 450 in Bowie: 12410 Fairwood Parkway.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• Taylor Givens and Collin Kobelja had heart transplants in the same hospital on the same day.

That’s not the most unlikely part of their story

• Five years ago Jeff Bezos began transforming the Washington Post.

Here’s what he should do next

• Hill Country BBQ goes cashless after capers.

THE MYSTERY OF THE DISAPPEARING SAFE

• DC’S getting more poke. Again.

7 concepts we’d like to see instead

Around town:

How Russia hacked the US electric grid. (Axios)

Apple strips Alex Jones content from its platforms. (BuzzFeed News)

Georgetown awards valedictorian full scholarship after his family rejected him for being gay. (NBC News)

Take a break…

“Welcome to Hotel Millenial” (Outline)

News From home:

