Have a Food Diary you’d like to share? Email kolsen@washingtonian.com.

Who: Virginia Kinkel, 32

Lives: Arlington

Does: Personal trainer and owner of Bodymass Gym

I currently begin training at 5:30 AM and end at 8:00 PM every day. Between small group training and one-on-one clients, I train about seven to ten hours a day, and in between I’m doing all the gym ownership/management stuff: cleaning, folding towels, marketing, community outreach, member growth, trainer hiring, and development.

Throughout the day, I’m always drinking water. I usually get about two to four liters, depending on how much I’m training. I don’t believe in following any specific diets or styles of eating other than a general rule of thumb: Get protein and veggies at each meal and pair with either fat or carbs. I don’t deprive myself from fat or carbs, I just eat them relatively independent of each other. I find this is easy to follow, whether you’re eating at a restaurant, getting a grab-and-go meal, or making something at home.

I’m also a figure competitor and have competed in 13 competitions over the past six years. This is the first year I’m not competing so I can focus more on the development of Bodymass Gym. I find many people use nutrition as a series of rewards and punishments, and most people who try to follow any strict way of eating generally go completely off the wagon. When I’m not competing, I never deprive myself—I just fill up on the good stuff so there’s not much room for the bad stuff. I also don’t measure food out when I’m not competing. I think it’s important to be able to listen to your body. If you’re hungry, it’s time to eat. If you’re full, it’s not. If you allow yourself to eat, without having certain foods as “off-limits,” it becomes much easier to listen to your body. This food is reflective of what I eat when I’m not competing—it’s a lot more flexible.

Meal 1: 5 AM

Coffee with creamer and oatmeal mixed with a scoop of protein powder and a peach. I always start with a cup of coffee, then take more with me when I head to work. One of my all-time favorite things is coffee creamer. Unless I’m getting ready for a show I do the regular stuff (sugar and all) in any flavor.

Meal 2: 10 AM -ish

Santa Fe omelet with avocado, chicken, cheese, peppers, onion, and salsa from a breakfast place near the gym (my husband will grab me something while I finish my early clients). I love omelettes because I can get different types. I’ll usually aim for higher fat—things like bacon, cheese, avocado—and whole eggs.