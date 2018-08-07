Look Inside My Home: A Bright, Kid-Friendly Spot in Fairfax

Kate Dreyer fell in love with her Fairfax home because of its proximity to work, the schools, and the people. “The house felt like one that we could grow into as a family and make into our ‘forever’ home,” she says. Four years later, she’s still there with her husband Brian, and their daughter, 6, and son, 2.

Kate is a public relations professional by day, but she blogs on her site Kate Decorates at night. She covers all things colorful and family-friendly, so it makes sense that her house would be just the same.

The two longtime Washingtonians (Kate grew up in Northern Virginia, and Brian went to college here) made sure their house was true to their style while also kid-friendly. Their two FLOR rugs are the real MVPs, says Kate. “They’ve been on the receiving end of so much wear and tear over the years, along with too many apple juice spills and crushed Goldifsh crackers, yet still look like new.” And the best part? You can clean them with baby wipes, she says.

Who lives there: Kate and Brian Dreyer and their daughter, 6, and son, 2

Neighborhood: Fairfax

Approximate square feet: 3,600

Beds: Four

Baths: Three-and-a-half

How long they’ve lived there: Four years

Favorite piece of furniture: Their Crate & Barrel lounge sofa in the family room and their Crate & Barrel light fixture in the breakfast nook. “It’s a great statement piece without being over-the-top, and fits in with our contemporary, casual vibe.”

Favorite home interior store: A mix of high and low: Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, West Elm, Arhaus, Target, HomeGoods, At Home Stores, Joss & Main, and One Kings Lane.

Favorite DIY: The laundry room. Kate used peel-and-stick floor tiles, removable wallpaper, and chalk paint to redo the space for about $200. “You don’t have to spend your life savings on renovations to make fun and functional changes to your home.”

Splurge: Arhaus dining table

Steal: Blue accent chair in family room by HGTV Home (on clearance from about $1,200 to $325)

Design advice: “Many people I talk to feel that decorating when their children are young is a waste of time and money. I completely disagree. It is entirely possible—and so much easier than most people think—to create a home that’s functional and family-friendly without compromising on style.”