Washingtonian Taste of Georgetown, Presented by INFINITI

Washington, DC’s most anticipated epicurean festival will be celebrating its 25th year with creative tastes from more than 30 of the Georgetown neighborhood’s best restaurants. This foodie event takes place in the heart of Georgetown, on K Street NW, between Wisconsin Avenue and Thomas Jefferson Street and along the scenic Georgetown Waterfront.

This longstanding event in Georgetown benefits the Georgetown Ministry Center’s mission to support the homeless.

To learn more about Washingtonian’s Taste of Georgetown, Presented by INFINITI, visit tasteofgeorgetown.com.

Pre-sale ticket packages on-sale now!

TICKET PACKAGES

5 tickets for $22

8 tickets for $33

11 tickets for $44

This event is free to attend.

A ticket is redeemable for one restaurant taste, beer (full pour), or wine (full pour). Ticket prices include 10% DC sales tax.