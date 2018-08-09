Arlington

Where: 4957 Rock Spring Rd.

How much: $2,099,000

When: Sunday, August 12 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Find five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a trendy kitchen, and a luxurious master suite in this Arlington home.

Adams Morgan

Where: 2515 Ontario Road NW, #1

How much: $1,199,000

When: Sunday, August 12 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath spot in Adams Morgan has heated floors in the master bedroom (which comes with its own patio), as well as oak floors throughout, Calcutta quartz counters, and a private yard.

Mount Pleasant

Where: 1841 Monroe St. NW, Unit 1

How much: $949,000

When: Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This condo is in a renovated historic townhouse, and its three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths also come with parking, an open floorpan, and multiple outdoor spaces.

Georgetown

Where: 9 Pomander Walk NW

How much: $649,000

When: Sunday, August 12 from 1:30 to 4 PM

Why: This snug one bedroom, one bathroom rowhouse may be light on space, but it’s heavy on the charm, with exposed beams, a brick fireplace, a patio, wood floors, and tons of natural light.

Hillcrest

Where: 1806 Branch Ave. SE

How much: $599,999

When: Sunday, August 12 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This new renovation has three bedrooms and three baths across three floors, with off-street parking and the potential for a fourth bedroom.