News

Washingtonian Today: You Should Care About This Suit Against Alex Jones

Written by | Published on
Washingtonian Today: You Should Care About This Suit Against Alex Jones
Lafayette Square on Wednesday evening. Photograph by Evy Mages.

Happy Friday Jr., Washingtonians. (Yes, we’re rebranding Thursdays. Get used to it.) Tribune Media has terminated its agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group and is suing Sinclair for breach of contract; the National Park Service is considering charging free-speech demonstrators; Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of the anniversary of last year’s Unite the Right rally; and oppressive, swamp-like humidity is in your future. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Our Things to Do picks for Thursday:

THEATER: If we were going to turn a 1993 movie into a musical, it would be Richard Linklater’s 1970s-set high-school flick, Dazed and Confused. But we’ll settle for this new theatrical take on Dave, the charmingly goofy film about a presidential impersonator who becomes the actual commander in chief. Arena Stage, $66-$125.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Grab your mat for happy hour Pilates in the park. Register, sign the waiver, and get yourself to Farragut Park before Labor Day. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

•  Brennan Gilmore decided to share video footage of a car plowing into counter-protestors at last year’s Unite the Right rally. Soon after, his life was taken over by trolls.

Now he’s suing Alex Jones

•  The inside scoop on how George Washington University tumbled off a ranking of most politically active students, and how students from rival American University stole their thunder.

HINT: IT HAS TO DO WITH MEMES

• A group of distance runners wants to empower other black women on the track.

AND IT ALL GOES BACK TO HAIR

• Ever think about those apocalyptic Metro announcements? Us too. We wrote Metro some more, free of charge.

STAND CLEAR OF THE GHOSTS PLEASE

•Airbnb is willing to boot users affiliated with the upcoming Unite the Right 2 rally.

THEY’RE NOT HOLDING BACK

Around town:

Some media companies are hiring security for their reporters.  (Politico)

The DC Metro is still an absolute mess. (Washington Post)

“Inside President Trump’s voter fraud crusade.” (Atlantic)

Take a break…

Much Ado about Lettuce. (The New Yorker)

News from home:

Become your office VIP and submit your workplace for Washingtonian’s Best Places to Work feature.

Pre-sale tickets for Taste of Georgetown are on sale now. Do it for the ‘gram.

Leave your Restaurant Week questions now for Ann Limpert’s weekly food-and-dining chat on Friday.

More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Staff Writer

Brittany Shepherd joined Washingtonian as a staff writer in June 2018. She previously covered the White House for Independent Journal Review. On her off time, she obsesses over pop culture and the best place to find authentic New York pizza in the district. She currently lives in Navy Yard.

Related Posts

The Man Who Sued His Trolls

Washingtonian Today: Axios Pivots to Video

Washingtonian Today: Axios Pivots to Video

Washingtonian Today: When Rosie Met Donald

Washingtonian Today: When Rosie Met Donald

Washingtonian Today: Free Advice for Jeff Bezos

More from News

What’s it Like to Live in a Trump-Friendly Apartment Building?

Airbnb May Expel Users Who Participate in the DC “Unite the Right” Rally

Airbnb May Expel Users Who Participate in the DC “Unite the Right” Rally

GW Tumbled Off the Princeton Review’s Most Politically Active List, and AU Students Are Loving It

GW Tumbled Off the Princeton Review’s Most Politically Active List, and AU Students Are Loving It

We Wrote Some Even More Apocalyptic Alerts for Metro’s Construction Nightmare