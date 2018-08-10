How I Got This Body: Losing 15 Pounds to Get That Post-Divorce Breakup Bod

Want to be featured in How I Got This Body? Whether you lost weight or gained it, got toned or put on some serious muscle, I want to hear from you! Email me at kolsen@washingtonian.com.
Who: Igor Volsky, 32, executive director of Guns Down, a gun control group
Lives: Northwest
Height: 6′
Start weight: 190 pounds
Current weight: 175 pounds
How long it took: 3 months
Turning point: When I started, I was going through a divorce and thought I needed to make some big changes. I wanted to get back into shape to feel better about myself and my body. However, I had never really worked out in any committed fashion and didn’t know where to start. I began Googling personal trainers because I thought, if I’m going to do this, I should do it right. Errick [McAdams] was the top-rated DC trainer on Yelp so I contacted him right away. He told me he wasn’t taking any new clients and I practically had to beg him to fit me in.
Exercise: I began losing weight and gaining muscle fairly quickly. Initially, I saw Errick three times a week and did cardio on my own three days a week. My body became more muscular and toned, and I also noticed that I had a lot more endurance in general. I was faster and I felt far less winded after workouts or particularly rigorous activities. My overall health—and my blood pressure—also improved.
Diet: My dietary changes were significant. I initially began using an app, per Errick’s recommendation, to track how much and what I ate. I cut out most carbs and focused on eating smaller, healthier meals full of protein and vegetables. I also cut out most snacks and fast food.
Fave splurge: Chocolate cake and burgers.
How he felt before he made the change: I often felt uncomfortable about taking my shirt off in public or how I looked in certain clothes.
How he feels now: Now, all of those anxieties are gone and I actually enjoy trying on clothes!
Newfound body love: I understand that I have to take care of my body and nurture it in ways that I previously did not understand.
Workout wisdom: Just do it!
This interview has been edited and condensed.
