Washingtonian Today: Uber Tells White Supremacists to Walk

Happy Palindromic Friday, Washingtonians. Michael Avenatti is exploring a run for president; get ready for several days of wild Omarosa book news, and we’ve got a weekend of Nazi visitors ahead of us. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Highlights from our Things to Do picks for the weekend, by Catherine P. Lewis:

CONVENTION: Otakon takes over the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and celebrates all aspects of Asian pop culture. FILM: Ernst Lubitsch‘s Trouble in Paradise kicks off the National Gallery of Art‘s From Vault to Screen program. MUSIC: Pentatonix at Jiffy Lube Live.

The weekend’s best free fitness classes, by Kim Olsen:

Rooftop yoga at Georgetown’s Rosewood Hotel on Saturday; beginner-friendly outdoor yoga class in Meridian Hill Park on Sunday.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

Uber has a message for white supremacists:

Take a hike

Does DC really need more museums?

We’re getting three more anyway

Little Havana, from Mezcalero owner Alfredo Solis, opens in Columbia Heights today.

We are here for the tiki-style drinks

Mike Isabella’s Tysons food hall is in trouble:

Uh-oh

Around town:

Mayor Muriel Bowser will visit El Salvador. (WAMU/DCist)

The National Park Service may begin charging protesters. (Washington Post)

An overdue profile of the deli that stores reporters’ phones at the Manafort trial. (Washington Business Journal)

Take a break…

Manafort’s trial may be the last place in America journalists can hide from Trump’s tweets. (The New Yorker)

News from home:

Ann Limpert’s weekly food-and-dining chat today is all about Restaurant Week.

Your boss will try to get you verified on Twitter if you submit your workplace for Washingtonian’s Best Places to Work feature.

Pre-sale tickets for Taste of Georgetown are on sale now.

Andrew Beaujon Senior editor Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously the news editor and lead media reporter for the Poynter Institute, arts editor for the now completely vanished TBD.com, and managing editor of Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.