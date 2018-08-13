How to Have a Perfect Hair Day

Oily, salty, or sun-fried locks? Dress up humid summer hair with these sophisticated pieces.
1. Crisscross hairpins in pearl, similar styles at Free People; tailored lightweight wool top in Grey Melange, $99 at Cos.
2. Loren Stewart “Fairy Floss” ten-karat-gold-and-silver headpiece, $270 at Net-a-Porter; slip part of two-piece Zimmerman Bowerbird Ruffle V-Neck Dress, $795 at Curio Concept.
3. Geometric brass clip, $54 at Kapelika; transparent silk-and-nylon sleeveless top in Dark Sulphur, similar styles at Cos.
4. “Playa” headband, $56 at Lucy Folk; Hammered Disc Earrings, $20 at J. Crew.
5. “Bea” hairband, $650 at Alighieri; polo shirt in blue, $79 at Cos.
6. Solid Scarf Pony, $12 at Free People; Multi Shaped Gem Arc Studs, $395 each at Loren Stewart.
7. Demi Denim turban, $25 from The Wrap Life.
Styling by Hayley Garrison Phillips; Hair and Makeup by Connie Tsang of The Artist Agency using Mac Cosmetics and Oribe Hair Care; Model is Jasmin J. from Modelogic.
This article appears in the August 2018 issue of Washingtonian.