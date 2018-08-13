Shopping

How to Have a Perfect Hair Day

Dress up humid summer locks with these sophisticated hair pieces.
Written by | Photographed by Laura Metzler | Published on

Oily, salty, or sun-fried locks? Dress up humid summer hair with these sophisticated pieces.

1. Crisscross hairpins in pearl, similar styles at Free People; tailored lightweight wool top in Grey Melange, $99 at Cos.

Photograph by Laura Metzler; Styling by Hayley Garrison Phillips; Hair and Makeup by Connie Tsang of The Artist Agency Using Mac Cosmetics and Oribe Hair Care; Model is Jasmin J. from Modelogic.

2. Loren Stewart “Fairy Floss” ten-karat-gold-and-silver headpiece, $270 at Net-a-Porter; slip part of two-piece Zimmerman Bowerbird Ruffle V-Neck Dress, $795 at Curio Concept.

3. Geometric brass clip, $54 at Kapelika; transparent silk-and-nylon sleeveless top in Dark Sulphur, similar styles at Cos.

4. “Playa” headband, $56 at Lucy Folk; Hammered Disc Earrings, $20 at J. Crew.

5. “Bea” hairband, $650 at Alighieri; polo shirt in blue, $79 at Cos.

6. Solid Scarf Pony, $12 at Free People; Multi Shaped Gem Arc Studs, $395 each at Loren Stewart.

7. Demi Denim turban, $25 from The Wrap Life.

This article appears in the August 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Assistant Editor

Hayley is an Assistant Editor at Washingtonian Bride & Groom and Washingtonian. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. She currently resides in Bloomingdale. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.

