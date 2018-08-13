Washingtonian Today: The White House Has an Omarosa Problem (Again)

Good Monday morning, Washingtonians. I know, I’m sorry, too. I hope you got a lot of shut-eye because it’s bound to be a busy week. This weekend was no different. The city shut down in preparation for what turned out to be a smattering of white supremacists; Omarosa revealed she secretly recorded John Kelly in the situation room; Dan Rather says it’s amateur-hour at the White House; Metro urges commuters to avoid the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines due to extensive single-tracking; and prepare for more PM showers and storms. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Our Things to Do picks for Monday:

FESTIVAL: Pick up that ukelele and head down to North Bethesda for the tenth annual UkeFest. UkeFest runs to August 15 at Strathmore; $425 for workshops, the culminating performance is free.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Meet at Caboose Brewing Company for Trails and Ales, a fun run led by Joann of Grass Roots Fitness and DC Capital Striders. You’ll hit the nearby W&OD Trail for a three- to five-mile, all-paces jaunt, followed by dollar-off beers at the brewery (for runners). Check here for updates on possible cancellation due to forecasted storms, and sign up here. 520 Mill St., NE., Vienna.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• You might be inclined to ignore white supremacists when they come to town. And sure, there’s an argument for why that might be prudent. But former congressman Tom Perriello has other ideas.

EXPOSE THE NAZIS

• Amid massive track maintenance and general suckiness, Metro will open a new station in Virginia. There have, unsurprisingly, been some kinks.

THE PROBLEM WITH POTOMAC YARD

• Prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer has left Old Town Alexandria.

HIT THE ROAD, JACK

• Axios finally settles the pronunciation of its name, to the glee of newsletter readers everywhere.

BE SMART

• The parents of Brett Kavanaugh‘s basketball team have something to say to Senate Judiciary.

BIG FANS OF COACH K

Around town:

Stephen Miller is a hypocrite on immigration, according to his uncle. Harsh. (Politico)

Inside Putin‘s billionaire’s club. (The Daily Beast)

Omarosa released another tape, this time of her and President Trump. (Huffington Post)

I guess Don Jr.‘s a thing in political circles? (Washington Post)

Take a break…

Please stop everything you’re doing and read this Elle profile of Omarosa. (Spoiler, the term “Momarosa” is used.)

News from home:

