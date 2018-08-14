Bon Appetit magazine just released its most highly anticipated restaurant ranking of the year: the Hot Ten list, a compilation of “the most delicious, exciting, and just plain fun places to eat in America right now.” DC’s Maydan came in at No. 2, right behind Nonesuch in Oklahoma City.

Earlier this month the magazine released its annual long-list of the 50 Best New Restaurants in America, which included DC hotspots Maydan, bakery/cafe/dinner destination Ellē, and all of the Line hotel’s full-service restaurants (Spike Gjerde’s hyper-seasonal A Rake’s Progress and two modern-Asian eateries from chef Erik Bruner-Yang, Brothers & Sisters and Spoken English). In the end, BA’s editors were most wowed by owner Rose Previte’s fiery, eclectic restaurant, which is influenced by the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucuses. Maydan has received similar accolades from Food & Wine, GQ, and the James Beard awards.

The last time a DC restaurant ranked on Bon Appetit’s Hot Ten was 2016, when modern-Filipino restaurant Bad Saint also landed the No. 2 spot (and Washington was named Restaurant City of the Year). The magazine’s format is a little different this year, with owners and chefs—at Maydan, co-chefs Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan—telling their own stories behind the restaurant. Head over to BA to hear more from all of them.

