Photos: Washingtonian Bride & Groom Afternoon Tea

Washingtonian Bride & Groom hosted an afternoon tea for members of the magazine’s Guide on August 9, 2018. Wedding vendors new to the guide and issue contributors were invited to discuss the magazine and blossoming wedding trends.

Guests were greeted by Editor-in-Chief, Amy Moeller, before entering the room full of other wedding and event experts. An elegant tea station was provided by The Mayflower Hotel as guests found their place setting and browsed the Summer/Fall 2018 issue of Washingtonian Bride & Groom.

Prior to the discussion, the hotel’s Director of Mixology conducted a brief demonstration on how to make a custom cocktail for events. The gorgeous Chinese Ballroom served as the perfect romantic and colorful space for the intimate discussion.

Thank you to our event host The Mayflower Hotel.

All photos by Jeff Elkins.