Our Events

Photos: Washingtonian Bride & Groom Afternoon Tea

Wedding industry professional were invited to discuss Washingtonian Bride & Groom's latest issue & event trends over afternoon tea.
The wedding industry professionals enjoyed mingling with one another over delectable hors d’oeuvres.

Washingtonian Bride & Groom hosted an afternoon tea for members of the magazine’s Guide on August 9, 2018. Wedding vendors new to the guide and issue contributors were invited to discuss the magazine and blossoming wedding trends.

Guests were greeted by Editor-in-Chief, Amy Moeller, before entering the room full of other wedding and event experts. An elegant tea station was provided by The Mayflower Hotel as guests found their place setting and browsed the Summer/Fall 2018 issue of Washingtonian Bride & Groom.

Prior to the discussion, the hotel’s Director of Mixology conducted a brief demonstration on how to make a custom cocktail for events. The gorgeous Chinese Ballroom served as the perfect romantic and colorful space for the intimate discussion.

Thank you to our event host The Mayflower Hotel.

All photos by Jeff Elkins.

Michael Connor, Aimee Dominick, and Simran Sahi.
Washingtonian Bride & Groom Editor-In-Chief greeted guests as they arrived.
Shelly Bagdasian, Margo Fischer, Sara Muchnick, Amy Moeller, and Sara Bauleke.
The lovely petal laced table created the perfect setting for the afternoon tea.
Laura Held and Bonnie Sen.
The latest issue of Washingtonian Bride & Groom was placed on each seat for guests to browse before the discussion.
The Mayflower Hotel’s Director of Mixology demonstrated how to make a refreshing custom cocktail.
Terri Baskin and Tara Melin.

Guests were able to provide feedback on the latest issue and insight on up and coming wedding trends.
The Mayflower Hotel provided a vast selection of hors d’oeuvres for guests to enjoy.
Guests were also encouraged to talk about story ideas they would like to see in the magazine and on the Washingtonian Bride & Groom blog.
Kurstin Roe and Lisa Boggs.
Shelly Bagdasian and Hayley Garrison Phillips.

 

