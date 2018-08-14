Washingtonian Today: The Apprentice, West Wing Edition

Buenos días, Washingtonians! I hope you are very familiar with this city’s bus routes. Massive Metro shutdowns cause pain for commuters; Omarosa released more audio; the price of silence for former Trump staffers is $15k; other White House employees were required to sign NDAs; and be sure to pack an emergency umbrella. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Our Things to Do picks for Tuesday:

THEATER: Signature Theatre presents a production of the one-act Stephen Sondheim musical Passion. $40-$104. STORIES: Story District will hold a show at the Black Cat called “One and Done: Stories about Something You Did Once That You Can’t or Won’t Ever Do Again.” $20, 7:30 PM.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

It’s the second Tuesday of the month, which means it’s time for the Shake Shack run with Pacer’s 14th Street, part of the burger joint’s national Shack Track & Field fitness program. 1821 14th St., NW.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• Aretha Franklin‘s serious illness inspired us to remember some of her big DC moments. Here’s Franklin making President Obama cry.

• Apparently, there’s a way to have a perfect hair day even when you’re not trying. Figure out this wizardry along with me.

• Ikea furniture isn’t your only choice for a cheap, yet chic, apartment. See how this millennial couple transformed their space.

• Still scrambling for Restaurant Week suggestions? We got you, boo.

Around town:

There are no black senior staffers in the White House. (CNN)

President Trump keeps calling women dogs. (Washington Post)

Trump’s following finds church. It’s just not where you expect. (The Atlantic)

Take a break…

The exclamation! point! is! tearing! everyone! apart! (Wall Street Journal)

News from home:

What do you have to lose, honestly? Nominate your office for Washingtonian’s Best Places to Work feature.

Pre-sale ticket packages for Taste of Georgetown are on sale now. Eat under a highway underpass! I know you’ve always wanted to.

