Washingtonian Today: Tiffany Trump Returns to Georgetown

It's Wednesday. Washington archbishop Cardinal Wuerl is the subject of new misconduct probe; the jellyfish have gone missing; the weather is finally becoming bearable again.
Our Things to Do picks for Wednesday:
FILM: The Avalon is screening the 2017 French film Montparnasse Bienvenüe (Jeune Femme). $12.50, 8 PM.
Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:
If you’re still wiping away tears from missing Beyoncé at FedEx Field, find solace in the fact that you can apply those dance moves you practiced all summer to a special Beyoncé dance class, part of Capitol Riverfront’s summer outdoor fitness series. Registration is required. 355 Water St., SE.
It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?
• As candidates gear up for a 2020 run, they’re beginning to pitch their platforms far and wide. John Delaney hopes he can win hearts with civility.
• Preliminary figures from the mayor’s office show that DC spent over $2.6 million on Unite the Right 2.
• New Yorkers will finally get a taste of home with this newest BBQ joint set to open in the District very soon.
• Hear ye, hear ye: Tiffany Trump has returned to Georgetown law and has a brand new job!
• The Washington Post‘s Twitter has been killing it, thanks to an all-star, and kind of bizarre, social team.
Around town:
Stephen Miller’s chain migrant grandparent. (The Daily Beast)
Sarah Sanders dodgy when chatting about NDAs. (Politico)
Do the remains of the Occupy moment have legs? (GQ)
Take a break…
The case against the open floor plan. (CityLab)
News from home:
