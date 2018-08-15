Washingtonian Today: Tiffany Trump Returns to Georgetown

Konnichiwa, Washingtonians! It’s Wednesday. Just two more days until the sweet release of Friday. The Blue, Orange, and Silver line continue to fail me; Washington archbishop Cardinal Wuerl is the subject of new misconduct probe; the jellyfish have gone missing; the weather is finally becoming bearable again. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Our Things to Do picks for Wednesday:

FILM: The Avalon is screening the 2017 French film Montparnasse Bienvenüe (Jeune Femme). $12.50, 8 PM.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

If you’re still wiping away tears from missing Beyoncé at FedEx Field, find solace in the fact that you can apply those dance moves you practiced all summer to a special Beyoncé dance class, part of Capitol Riverfront’s summer outdoor fitness series. Registration is required. 355 Water St., SE.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• As candidates gear up for a 2020 run, they’re beginning to pitch their platforms far and wide. John Delaney hopes he can win hearts with civility.

• Preliminary figures from the mayor’s office show that DC spent over $2.6 million on Unite the Right 2.

• New Yorkers will finally get a taste of home with this newest BBQ joint set to open in the District very soon.

• Hear ye, hear ye: Tiffany Trump has returned to Georgetown law and has a brand new job!

• The Washington Post‘s Twitter has been killing it, thanks to an all-star, and kind of bizarre, social team.

Around town:

Stephen Miller’s chain migrant grandparent. (The Daily Beast)

Sarah Sanders dodgy when chatting about NDAs. (Politico)

Do the remains of the Occupy moment have legs? (GQ)

Take a break…

The case against the open floor plan. (CityLab)

News from home:

