THURSDAY, AUGUST 16

FILM The DC Black Film Festival (DCBFF) highlights film and television created by and about people of African descent. This year, the schedule is categorized: love and heartbreak (Friday, 12:30 PM), social issues (Friday, 4:15 PM), and girl power (Saturday, 9 AM). The opening night session (Thursday, 7 PM) presents four films that showcase self-discovery, while the festival will close (Saturday, 7:30 PM) with superhero films and a conversation with comic artist Sanford Greene. All films are shown at the Miracle Theatre; other parties and receptions are held at various locations. Through August 18. Tickets: $15-$20 per film session or $125 for a weekend pass.

RUM Thursday is National Rum Day, and Cuba Libre is celebrating with half-price rums and rum-based mixed drinks during happy hour. The restaurant is also offering two special flights: a dark rum flight, featuring molasses flavors, and a trio of rums from Kirk and Sweeney, named for the schooner that smuggled rum to the US during Prohibition. Prices vary, 4-7 PM.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17

COMEDY Writer/actor Joe DeRosa will perform on Friday and Saturday at Drafthouse Comedy. The comedian has released several stand-up albums and was a writer on Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer TV series. He’s also appeared on a whole slew of all-star TV comedy shows, from Inside Amy Schumer to Chelsea Lately. Through August 18. $20, 7 PM & 9 PM shows.

FOOD Alexandra is highlighting its food scene with Alexandria Restaurant Week. Over 50 restaurants are featuring a $35 three-course dinner or a $35 dinner-for-two special; some of these restaurants are also offering a $15-$22 lunch or brunch special as well. Through August 26.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18

FESTIVAL Crack some crabs at the 9th annual Chesapeake Crab, Wine & Beer Festival at National Harbor. Taste some of the 65,000 crabs and over 50 different beers and wines that will be available alongside live music, all to benefit the Spirit of Hope Children’s’ Foundation. Note that there will be other (non-crab) food available to purchase, but don’t expect any vegetarian options. $39-$59, Two sessions: 11 AM – 3 PM or 5 PM – 9 PM.

BEER Brooklyn brewery Other Half is known for its hazy New England-style IPAs, but their beers don’t typically distribute to the DC area. However, there are two (rare!) opportunities to try these epic beers on Saturday: first, cans will be available to purchase at a pop-up sale at the Bruery Store at Union Market. If you’d rather drink these beers on the spot, head over to ChurchKey where 20 different Other Half beers and 10 different Bruery/Bruery Terreux beers will be available as full pours or 4 oz tasters. Prices vary. Bruery Store: 11 AM-8 PM; ChurchKey: 11:30 AM-11 PM.

MUSIC Celebrate the 4th Annual Chuck Brown Day at Chuck Brown Park. In addition to the Chuck Brown Band, hear performances by Michelle Blackwell, Trouble Funk, DJ Cool, and Big G from BYB. Along with the music, there will be food trucks, activities for kids, and a backpack giveaway (courtesy of The Chuck Brown Foundation) starting at 1 PM. Free, 3-7 PM.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 19

MUSIC What started as “Caribbean Live” performances at Howard Theatre comes the first DC World Reggae Music Festival at RFK Stadium. This celebration of Caribbean music spans generations of influence, from the old-school Toots & the Maytals and Shabba Ranks to younger artists such as Chronixx and Ras Slick. $69.99-$200.

BEER The 10th annual DC Beer Week kicks off on Sunday with the first-ever Lager Fest at City Winery DC, which showcases lagers, pilsners, and other summer beers from over 30 local breweries. The eight-day festival continues its celebration of beer brewed in and around DC with a 55-beer tap takeover at ChurchKey on Tuesday 8/21, an Aslin tap takeover at The Partisan on Wednesday 8/22, and a brewery & barbecue tour on Saturday 8/25. Through August 26. Prices and times vary.

KIDS/PUPPETS The children’s brand Callaloo Kids was started by DC artists and entrepreneurs, Marjuan Canady and Nabeeh Bilal. The two have written a trilogy of children’s books (most recently, Callaloo: The Trickster and the Magic Quilt) and will join with their puppet friends to perform the story at Shop Made in DC. Best for ages 3-7. Free (registration recommended), 1 PM.