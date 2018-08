Aretha Franklin‘s death will hit a lot of music fans hard. So will rewatching this video from the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors, when the Queen of Soul performed Gerry Goffin and Carole King’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” The performance brought a tear to the eye of Barack Obama. And it’s just as powerful today.

